Ashley Graham Can’t Relate to Kendall Jenner Being ‘Selective’ with Her Modeling Jobs

Kendall Jenner’s recent comments in Love magazine continue to haunt her. A month after Naomi Campbell shaded the 22-year-old for saying she’s “super selective” about the modeling jobs she does, another model is speaking her mind: Ashley Graham.

On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, the 30-year-old model was asked about Jenner’s comments, to which she couldn’t relate. “Well, lucky for her. Because I’ve never been… that’s so lucky,” Graham said, smiling as the audience laughed. “These tits andass have just had to fight through and break down barriers every day.”

Later in the episode, Graham was asked to compliment her fellow models and celebrities in a segment called, “Ashley Graham Spills Positivi-Tea.” When Jenner’s name came up again, Graham had five words to say. “She’s in demand, honey!”

If this isn’t a classic case of “can’t relate,” we don’t know what is.