Ashley Graham Turned a Food-Shaming Saying into a Body-Positive Meme

The first time I heard the saying, “a moment on the lips, forever on the hips,” was on an episode of “Friends” when a character food-shamed another character for eating a slice of pizza. The line, which was meant to be a joke, always left a bad taste in my mouth (no pun intended), especially when I would see it reposted on Pinterest or on social media. This is why I’m so thankful that Ashley Graham, supermodel and self-love activist, transformed the phrase from a food-shaming saying to a body-positive cry.

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old model posted an Instagram of her eating a head-sized cinnamon roll. The picture featured Graham lifting the pastry up to her mouth as she closed her eyes and took a huge bite. Though Graham looked more fab than we ever would mid-cinnamon-roll-bite, the real star of the Instagram was her caption: “Once on the lips, gonna look good on these hips 💁🏻‍♀️”

Instead of shaming herself for eating a cinnamon roll (because we all need to eat), Graham showed her followers that there’s nothing wrong with treating yourself every now and then, and there’s certainly nothing wrong with gaining weight. Graham’s clever wordplay turned what was once a food-shaming saying into something body-positive that will ring in our minds every time we experience food guilt.

Just when we thought that we couldn’t love Graham more, she serves up an awesome Instagram caption, proving that cinnamon rolls are totally worth the bigger hips.