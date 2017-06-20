You *Have* To Watch Ashley Graham Direct Her First Lingerie Shoot

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

You *have* to see this video of Ashely Graham directing her first lingerie shoot. [Glamour]

Adele continues to support her hometown of London by dropping in on the Grenfell Tower firefighters for some tea and cuddles. [HuffPo]

Starbucks comes in clutch for these hot and humid days with two new Frappuccino flavors. [Bustle]

Kim Kardashian West finally responded to the blackface allegations that erupted after her latest beauty ad. [Us Weekly]

This heartbreaking photo of Prince William comforting a London fire victim is going viral for breaking royal protocol. [Harper’s Bazaar]

So, Miley Cyrus has a secret brother who was apparently left out of the family—yeah, we’re confused, too. [Cosmo AU]

Superman was paid an atrocious amount more than Wonder Woman, and the Internet is *not* having it. [Marie Claire]

In today’s sea celebrity of apologies, Lorde said she regrets comparing her friendship with Taylor Swift to a disease. [People]

Can we just talk about how badass Michelle Obama’s fitness Instagrams are? [Instagram]

This beauty hack to keep makeup stains off your clothes is going viral, and it’s honestly both hilarious and revolutionizing. [Teen Vogue]