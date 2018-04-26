Ashley Graham Believes Designers Are ‘Devaluing’ Their Brands by Not Selling Plus Sizes

For years, Ashley Graham has been vocal about the need for more size diversity and curvy models in the fashion industry. Now, the 30-year-old is taking her fight from the catwalk to the design room by calling out high-end designers and brands who are still not making sizes and selling clothes catering to curvy customers.

In an interview with British Vogue, the “America’s Next Top Model” judge criticized luxury fashion houses for not creating plus-size clothing based on the assumption that curvy customers don’t want to spend money on high-end fashion. Graham called the assumption false and explained that there is an untapped market of curvy customers who, like many others, appreciate high-quality, designer clothing and are willing to spend money on it—if it existed in their sizes.

“The demand is there, especially for denim, ” Graham said. “There are many curvy women who are willing to spend money on quality, designer clothing, but often times they are not even given the opportunity because the sizes just don’t exist.”

As for why so many high-end designers have yet to make their clothes size-inclusive, Graham assumed that it’s because the designers want to keep their brands “exclusive”—something she called “ridiculous.” The model also named Rag & Bone as one of the few luxury denim brands that caters to curvy customers.

“I think some high-end brands might think they are devaluing their brand if they extend their sizes—maybe they think they will become less exclusive—which is just ridiculous,” Graham said.

Like always, Graham has a point. Assuming someone’s shopping habits based on their size is ludicrous and discriminatory. People of all sizes and shapes want to wear beautiful, well-made clothing that fits them well and looks good. We hope that high-end designers take Graham’s comments to heart and start to seriously change their business tactics.