Ashley Graham Proudly Shows Off Her Cellulite: See The Pics

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Ashley Graham DGAF what you think about her cellulite because she’s proud of it. Atta girl. [@TheAshleyGraham]

Nina Dobrev cut her hair again! See her chic new chop. [@NinaDobrev]

These 10 investment pieces are sure to make your apartment actual #goals. [Refinery29]

If you haven’t heard of Tictail yet, you’re about to. The Swedish marketplace (think: Etsy meets Garmentory) is making “shopping small” cool again. [Racked]

H&M is moving to the “see now, buy now” model during Paris Fashion Week, so you can buy everything you see on the runway immediately. [Fashionista]

Kendall Jenner wants you to know that chokers are out, so stop wearing them right now. [KendallJ]

Natalie Portman stripped down for the Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue [People]

Need style inspiration? These pics of Yara Shahidi’ll get you out of your fashion rut. [Essence]

M.A.C. just took a cute from Kylie and launched its own line of lip kits. [Elle]

US Weekly wants you to think the Trump family is totally normal and not at all complicit in the demise of female and civil rights. [Mic]

Mansur Gavriel is launching ready-to-wear for Spring/Summer 2017, so you can probably say goodbye to your money right about now. [Business of Fashion]

Roxanne Gay pulled her book from Simon & Schuster in protest of Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos’ deal, even though the latter promised not to “incite hatred, discrimination, or bullying” in his book, with is likely some grade-A BS. [Bustle]