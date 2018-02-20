Ashley Graham Showed Off Her Cellulite to Encourage Fans to Flaunt Theirs, Too

Ashley Graham‘s Instagram never disappoints in the body-positivity department, and her latest picture is no exception. To prove that her recent photoshoot with Sports Illustrated was 100-percent natural and Photoshop-free, the 30-year-old model shared a photo of her flaunting her backside—cellulite and all.

On Sunday, Graham posted a sultry Instagram of her posing on a beach in a skimpy one-piece swimsuit. The photo showed Graham looking back as the camera zoned in on her all-natural derrière, which proudly flaunted her cellulite and stretch marks.

To encourage her followers to show off their cellulite too, Graham quoted Kendrick Lamar‘s “Humble” in her caption. However, instead of ending the lyrics at “stretch marks” like in Lamar’s song, Graham tacked on “cellulite” to keep the body-positive train moving.

“Show me somethin’ natural like ass with some stretchmarks” ..OR cellulite👋🏽” she wrote in the caption

Whether she’s flaunting her unretouched curves on a national magazine cover or showing off her cellulite on Instagram, Graham is encouraging her followers to accept their bodies as they come, and we’re definitely inspired.