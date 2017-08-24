Ashley Graham Posts Goddess-Like Bikini Instagram, Is Predictably Fat-Shamed

We can always count Ashley Graham‘s selfies to be unedited and 100-percent real. So when the 29-year-old model posted a bikini photo on Instagram yesterday, rocking her thigh crease and stretch marks like the body-confident queen she is, we were like, yasss.

Unfortunately (and predictably) not everyone shared that sentiment. Soon after posting the photo, Graham was attacked by body-shamers who accused her of being overweight and promoting obesity. One critic, who went by the handle fightfan1973, went on a rant about how Graham’s supposed weight gain will eventually end in the fashion industry turning against her and the demise of her modeling career.

“I think its time for you to take a silent step away from the feminist ‘YES’ men and women who enable you to continue to do nothing about that ‘dunlap’ belly,” the shamer commented. “If you don’t lose weight soon, then you’re just going to be like every other overweight 30-year-old descent-looking woman who celebrated some success at a younger age, but can’t get the same attention as you used to. Doors that were once opened for you (both professionally and socially) are going to be slammed shut so hard you won’t even know what hit you!!!!…So please, sweet heart! Lose that belly now.”

✌🏽😝✌🏽 A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Aug 23, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT

Are you freaking kidding me? The story of body-shaming on social media is becoming an old one, so we’ll let Graham’s loyal followers take it from here:

“@fightfan1973 Where do you see fat on her belly? Her legs are bigger bc she has hips,” someone commented.

“@fightfan1973 Let people live their lives as they want. No one tells you what not to become when you age!” Another added. “Big or small everyone is different. If you don’t like it, look away.

“@fightfan1973 Dude, seriously, shut the fuck up. You’re truly embarrassing yourself, ranting about something you have no expertise in or knowledge about,” a follower wrote. “She’s amazing and famous and needs no such advice from peons such as yourself.”

Bali Fun with Mama Graham💕 A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Aug 23, 2017 at 4:14am PDT

“If people say this is obesity, they are wrong. She is a beautiful, fit, and healthy individual just slaying in her curvy body,” a follower wrote.

“Love the hip crease!” another added.

“Keep inspiring thousands of people out there to love themselves for what they are and not feel ashamed of their unique beauty,” someone commented.

Given that the photo is from Graham’s current girls’ trip with her mom in Bali, the model likely has no time or interest in giving these trolls her thoughts or energy—not now and not ever.