10 Times Ashley Graham Got Real About Her Bikini Body

With a historic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover and numerous hours spent frolicking on the beach in front of a camera, you’d think Ashley Graham would be insecurity-free when it comes to posing in her bikini. But, like all of us, the 29-year-old model has her ups and downs when it comes to her summer bod—or just her body in general. It’s likely why she released her own swimwear line for body-positive bikini brand, Swimsuits For All, earlier this month to show that—no matter one’s shape or size—everyone should look good in a swimsuit.
Graham is a wealth of body-positive quotes, and as we’re heading into the tail end of summer and feeling the need to tug on our ill-fitting clothing, especially around bodies of water, we could use a little Ashley Graham-style pick-me-up. Click through for 10 times Ashley Graham got real about her body, whether it’s about her own insecurities or her no-nonsense attitude toward haters.
On still getting nervous in a bikini
“I mean, of course like any girl when you get to the beach or the pool and you go, ‘Oh, I have to take my cover-up off, crap.’ And you feel like everybody’s watching, and then you just go, ‘Oh fine, I’ll just take it off,’ ” she told People. “And then all of a sudden you get comfortable and go, ‘Okay. Another piña colada.’ ”
Photo:
instagram / @theashleygraham
On loving her curves
"I know my curves are sexy and I want everyone else to know that theirs are too," she told Us Weekly. "There is no reason to hide and every reason to flaunt."
On not letting her body define her
“I have never fit into a mold that I was supposed to. I was told ‘No, no, no’ to all my hopes and dreams. I never forgot them. I never let anybody beat me down with them, and you shouldn't either," she told New York magazine. "At the end of the day you can do whatever you want. Don't let your body hold you back.”
On societal double standards when it comes to body image
“As women, we immerse ourselves in ‘self-improvements,’ which becomes an endless pursuit to renovate our bodies," she told Vogue UK. We are told that thick hair is beautiful, yet thick thighs won't get you a boyfriend. That full lips are sexy, yet full arms should be covered and hidden away. But in reality, a lot of us actually like ourselves as we are!
On the ridiculousness of being labeled as "brave"
"When they call you 'brave'.." she captioned an Instagram of her in a swimsuit with her cellulite showing.
On still having insecurities with her body
“I look at myself naked in the mirror and say, ‘You know what, awkward butt shape? You’re not gonna get higher or rounder but it’s OK, because I’ve got Spanx for you.’ Your words have so much power," she told The Edit.
On not letting her figure hold her back
"Don’t let your image, don’t let your size, hold you back," she told Elle. "If I had let my hips or my jiggly thighs hold me back or the fact that I’ve got these big heavy breasts, then I would not be where I am today."
On what it means to be sexy
On embracing her body for what it is
“I have cellulite. I have back fat. I've got a thick stomach. But I work my body like I don't because I don't know any other body. I don't know how to feel thin. I just know how to feel like Ashley.
On how health isn't defined by one's size
“It doesn’t matter if you’re a size 2 or 22, you can be healthy as long as you’re taking care of your body, working out, and telling yourself ‘I love you’ instead of taking in the negativity of beauty standards," she told The Edit.
