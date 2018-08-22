Ashley Graham Quoting Beyoncé While Wearing Figure-Hugging Sequins Is a Mood

You know those days when you snap a photo so perfect you can’t wait to put in on Instagram? And then when you do, you keep revisiting the app every few minutes to see just how many likes your obviously incredible post is getting? Yeah, I’m pretty sure Ashley Graham had one of those days yesterday.

Late last night, the model uploaded an undeniably stunning photo. Not only is the image impeccably edited (Those hot pink lens flares! That oh-so haphazard Polaroid dust!), but it’s also incredibly flattering.

In it, Graham wears a long-sleeved black gown lined with teeny-tiny embellished stripes. The dress hugs every single inch of her, and even though I can only see it from the back, I’m thoroughly convinced I need one, too. (Yup, I’m down to buy an assuredly expensive dress that I’ve only seen the back of—that‘s how good Graham looks in this photo.)

The rest of her ensemble—from her graphic statement earrings to her sleek and shiny ponytail—is just as phenomenal. It’s not that I’m surprised Graham looks this head-to-toe fantastic (trust me, I’m not); I’m just in straight-up awe of this genuinely perfect photo.

But as any avid social media user knows too well, no Instagram is complete without a killer caption. (Take as many genuinely perfect photos as you want, but if you caption that shit with a single emoji, you’re probably not getting a double-tap from me.)

Thankfully, Graham fully understands this, so she polished off her post with a quick homage to Beyoncé (specifically, a couple lines from The Carters’ recent single APESHIT): “I got expensive fabrics, I got expensive habits.”

A stunning photo captioned with Beyoncé lyrics—can you imagine anything more flawless?