Ashley Graham Bares All in a Baywatch-Inspired Red Thong Bathing Suit

We all know what Pamela Anderson’s iconic Baywatch swimsuit looked like: skimpy, bright red, cut up to there. And for a new photo shoot, Ashley Graham took a page from Anderson’s playbook and donned a very similar suit—only hers was a thong, and she definitely wasn’t afraid to show off her derriere. On a beach, in the water, on a jet ski, whatever—Graham knows how to work it.

Graham posed in Miami for a Swimsuits for All shoot, as Page Six reports, and though she was joined by Teyana Taylor and Niki Taylor, Graham was definitely the star of the show.

And though she’s happy to vamp in a swimsuit, Graham made it clear in a recent interview that she’s not down to go fully nude—and that she believes in honoring your body. “For me, I don’t do nip or bush,” she told Elle. “I won’t do it. And that’s because I talk to numerous young women in high school and I talk to them about owning who they are, and not giving up their sexuality because they have to. I think it’s important for women to honor their vagina. A lot of us give it up quickly just to feel love.”

Graham added that her photo shoots are all forms of self-love. “For me, being in Sports Illustrated is saying, love yourself,” she said. “Be proud of who you are. You know, my Lane Bryant ads are non-retouched. You see every lump and bump. Even when I saw it, I was like, “Well, I thought I was sucking in more than that. Oh well.” It’s real.” Bravo, girl. Ahead, check out some great shots from the upcoming campaign—featuring Graham, as well as the two Taylors (Niki and Teyana).