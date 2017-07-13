This Is Ashley Graham’s Bikini Top Hack for Women with Bigger Boobs

Ashley Graham to the rescue! After blessing us with a life-changing strapless bra hack for bigger-breasted ladies in May (according to Graham, just go down a size in the band), the 29-year-old is gifting us with another game-changing style trick: How the F to keep your neck from hurting in a bikini when you got big boobs.

The supermodel revealed her summer secret on her Instagram story on Tuesday, where she shared a video from body activist, Allison Kimmey, who broke down the hack. In the video, Kimmey, who originated the neck-saving trick, began by showing off a halter bikini top. But instead of tying it like you usually would, Kimmey tied each string to its opposite back string, converting the bathing suit into a cross-back top that evenly distributes pressure on the shoulders and back. (Yeah, genius, right?)

👙👙👙String Bikini Hack👙👙👙 Wish you could pin posts to the top of the page! But since you can't, here's the tutorial for everyone that has come to my page trying to find it! Click the little ribbon on the bottom right if you want to save the post for later! Enjoy and drop me a 👙 in the comments if you're going to try it! Just do you babes! Xoxo Allie A post shared by ALLIE 🌸 Just Do You, Babe! (@allisonkimmey) on Jul 12, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT

Like the influencer she is, Graham obviously had to try it and, of course, sang the hack’s praises. After Kimmey’s video, Graham posted three photos of her wearing two halter top bikinis—from her body-positive bathing suit line for Swimsuits for All, of course—demonstrating how the hack worked on her body. The pictures, which showed Graham modeling one leopard print and one simple black bikini, showed Graham looking comfy as can be with her DIY cross-back bathing suit.

Now, if only Ashley had a hack for how magically receive all her super-cute bathing suits instantaneously without breaking the bank. One step a time, we guess.