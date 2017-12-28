Ashley Graham Gave Her Assistant a Sample of Her Poop to Carry During Errands

Being a celebrity assistant isn’t your typical job: You’re on call 24/7; you have to deal with personal errands like dry cleaning and doctor’s appointments; you know more about another person’s life than your own; and, sometimes, you even have to handle their poop.

Ashley Graham‘s assistant is familiar with the latter task, since she had to run around doing a day’s worth of errands while carrying a tiny piece of the supermodel’s feces. Graham opened up about the shitty (ha) story in an interview with Glamour in which she revealed that she gave her assistant a sample of her stool (essentially, a chunk of her poop in a vial) to get tested.

But before Graham’s assistant headed to the doctor’s office, she had a bunch of other tasks to finish first, meaning that Graham’s poop was (figuratively) burning a hole at the bottom of her bag before she could hand it off to the professionals. Suffice it to say, Graham has a keeper on her hands.

“So I was getting my stool sample tested, and I had to give my stool to my assistant, and she had to make all these errands holding my stool, and then had to do a delivery of my stool,” Graham said. “She’ll do anything for me. People know what stool is, right?”

If you’re unsure if someone in your life loves you, show them this story, because if the person you love can’t spend a day with your poop, who can?