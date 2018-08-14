The Ashley Benson-Cara Delevingne Instagram Clue You Definitely Missed

For Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne fans, Tuesday marked some big news. After months of rumors and coy handholding, the actors confirmed their relationship with a public make-out at London’s Heathrow Airport while waiting for a taxi. But for eagle-eyed Benson-Delevingne shippers, August 14 wasn’t the first time they confirmed their relationship. In fact, they hinted at their romance a while ago—according to this telling Instagram clue.

On Saturday, three days before the now-famous kiss, Benson instagrammed herself with a charm necklace. The picture featured the Pretty Little Liars star with her hair over her face and a necklace that included a C, an A and a star. Fans were fast to point out that the necklace included the initials of both Delevingne and Benson’s first names. “Cashley is real,” one fan commented. Another added, “C as in Cara and A as in Ashley…..ksjsjdks”

A post shared by Ashley Benson (@ashleybenson) on Aug 10, 2018 at 6:38pm PDT

Very, very sly, Benson. Needless to say, we are so GD excited. Add this to our list of celebrity weddings we can’t wait to see.