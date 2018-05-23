Ashley Benson Posts Selfie with Cara Delevingne After Sparking Dating Rumors

Cara Delevingne might be moving on with another woman. Two months after she was photographed kissing model Paris Jackson, the 25-year-old was seen in New York City holding hands with “Pretty Little Liars” actress Ashley Benson. And now, after Benson Instagrammed a selfie of the two, fans are sure more than ever that #Cashley is real.

Delevingne and Benson first sparked dating rumors after they were photographed leaving Lucky Strike, bar and restaurant in New York, holding hands on Friday night. Accompanied by a couple of their friends, the actresses looked close as they made their way to the SoHo Grand Hotel to end their night.

Two days after the photographs came out, Benson took to her Instagram to post a photo of her and Delevingne, suggesting that their not-yet-confirmed romance is true. Of course, the picture wasn’t exactly your average couple’s selfie. Instead of showing off her rumored girlfriend, Benson hid Delevingne behind her body. But that didn’t stop fans from noticing Delevingne’s tuft of platinum-blonde hair.

Fans also pointed out that Delevingne was wearing the same multi-colored jacket that she wore on her date with Benson a couple days earlier, leading them to believe that the actress was giving a major clue that #Cashley was real deal.

To add more fuel to the flame, Benson and Delevingne’s friend, Chloe Caillet, Instagrammed a picture of the on Tuesday. The picture featured the three women posing together, with Delevingne wearing a unicorn headband. ‘Found a unicorn,” Caillet wrote on the caption.

And while most fans are confident that there’s a romance brewing between Delevingne and Benson, not everyone is convinced. As many fans acknowledge, it’s important to note that a couple selfies and some hand-holding isn’t definitive proof that two people are dating.

Friends hold hands all the time, and just because Delevingne has come out as queer doesn’t mean that every woman she is close to is her girlfriend. Until the ladies confirm the romance themselves, it’s all speculation. But at least Benson and Delevingne are having fun with a new hashtag.