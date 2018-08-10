StyleCaster
38 Art Deco Engagement Rings So Stunning They Belong in Museums

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Photo: Allison Kahler.

Like many twentysomethings who’ve dreamt of fairy-tale weddings their whole lives, my friends have strong feelings about what they want their engagement rings to look like. They have it down to a science: a princess-cut diamond alongside two smaller stones, or a baguette-cut diamond on a band encrusted with tiny stones. For me, though, the ideal engagement ring has always been less of a formula and more of a vibe.

I want a ring that looks interesting, simple and a little bit vintage. It doesn’t need to be big or expensive; it just needs to be out of the box enough to be eye-catching, without overpowering the rest of my wardrobe. It’s a weird balance to strike—made worse by the fact that I can’t articulate what I want as clearly as my friends can; it’s historically been easier for me to specify what I don’t want as opposed to what I do.

So imagine my surprise when I stumbled upon the art deco engagement ring trend and loved every single piece I came across.

MORE: Exactly How I Threw a Wedding That Cost Me Less than $10,000

The art deco movement took place between 1910 and 1940, and its motifs seeped into all kinds of art, architecture and design created at the time. Art Deco blends elements from myriad different eras—cubism’s geometric shapes, fauvism’s bright colors, the luxurious artisanship of 18th- and 19th-century France. In other words, it’s a kind of motley crew of the artistic movements that preceded it.

Trying to picture it? Imagine the Empire State Building or Chrysler Building (or google them if you can’t call them to mind). The intricate layers are distinctly art deco—and much of the jewelry created at the time evokes these same themes.

MORE: Wedding Dress on a Budget? Yep, It’s Possible

Scroll through the slideshow to see all kinds of engagement rings—rings that are layered, intricate and geometrical, rings that stray from the typical diamond-on-band silhouette. Each piece you come across feels beautiful, out of the box and of course, a little bit vintage.

Perhaps you’ll find your dream engagement ring in the bunch. I just might’ve.

1 of 38
STYLECASTER | 38 Art Deco Wedding Rings so Stunning They Belong in Museums
The Passion Ring

Looks like it should belong to a princess. Instead, it can belong to you.

The Passion ring, $4,750 at Brilliant Earth

Photo: Brilliant Earth.
STYLECASTER | 38 Art Deco Wedding Rings so Stunning They Belong in Museums
The Oakshore Ring

Why trade diamonds for pearls when you can just have both?

The Oakshore ring, $2,990 at Brilliant Earth

Photo: Brilliant Earth.
STYLECASTER | 38 Art Deco Wedding Rings so Stunning They Belong in Museums
Art Deco Engagement Ring

Nothing says out of the box like a huge rectangular ring.

Art Deco engagement ring, $2,250 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy/Engaged with Diamonds.
STYLECASTER | 38 Art Deco Wedding Rings so Stunning They Belong in Museums
The Rizal Ring

I'm a sucker for any and all things sapphire.

The Rizal ring, $2,950 at Brilliant Earth

Photo: Brilliant Earth.
STYLECASTER | 38 Art Deco Wedding Rings so Stunning They Belong in Museums
Art Deco Band Ring

Equal parts unconventional and stunning.

Art Deco band ring, $2,850 at Lang Antiques

Photo: Lang Antiques.
STYLECASTER | 38 Art Deco Wedding Rings so Stunning They Belong in Museums
Whitnall Ring

An art deco spin on a more classic diamond ring.

Whitnall ring, $6,300 at Trumpet & Horn

Photo: Trumpet & Horn.
STYLECASTER | 38 Art Deco Wedding Rings so Stunning They Belong in Museums
Pink Sapphire Ring

For the shopper who prefers their sapphires in pink.

Pink sapphire ring, $7,750 at Lang Antiques

Photo: Lang Antiques.
STYLECASTER | 38 Art Deco Wedding Rings so Stunning They Belong in Museums
The Mendocino Ring

Understated elegance.

The Mendocino ring, $3,675 at Brilliant Earth

Photo: Brilliant Earth.
STYLECASTER | 38 Art Deco Wedding Rings so Stunning They Belong in Museums
Art Deco Marquise Diamond Ring

Traditional stones in a not-so-traditional setting.

Art Deco marquise diamond ring, $15,750 at Lang Antiques

Photo: Lang Antiques.
STYLECASTER | 38 Art Deco Wedding Rings so Stunning They Belong in Museums
The Friars Ring

An overhead view of the Chrysler building—on a ring.

The Friars ring, $6,750 at Brilliant Earth

Photo: Brilliant Earth.
STYLECASTER | 38 Art Deco Wedding Rings so Stunning They Belong in Museums
Art Deco Calibre Sapphire Ring

A French-cut sapphire, plus brilliant-cut diamonds, plus more French-cut sapphires.

Art Deco calibre sapphire ring, $1,950 at Lang Antiques

Photo: Lang Antiques.
STYLECASTER | 38 Art Deco Wedding Rings so Stunning They Belong in Museums
Art Deco Diamond Engagement Ring

Genuinely vintage.

Art Deco diamond engagement ring, $13,000 at Erstwhile

Photo: Erstwhile.
STYLECASTER | 38 Art Deco Wedding Rings so Stunning They Belong in Museums
The Camellia Ring

Only one available.

The Camellia ring, $4,790 at Brilliant Earth

Photo: Brilliant Earth.
STYLECASTER | 38 Art Deco Wedding Rings so Stunning They Belong in Museums
The Clarke Ring

The layered art deco style—rendered in diamonds, of course.

The Clarke ring, $3,590 at Brilliant Earth

Photo: Brilliant Earth.
STYLECASTER | 38 Art Deco Wedding Rings so Stunning They Belong in Museums
Platinum Art Deco Ring

Why not have a ruby wedding ring?

Platinum Art Deco ring, $2,750 at Lang Antiques

Photo: Lang Antiques.
STYLECASTER | 38 Art Deco Wedding Rings so Stunning They Belong in Museums
Vintage Sapphire Ring

Basically a giant flower.

Vintage sapphire ring, $12,800 at Estate Diamond Jewelry

Photo: Estate Diamond Jewelry.
STYLECASTER | 38 Art Deco Wedding Rings so Stunning They Belong in Museums
The Sheilah Ring

The engraved white gold setting isn't even the most beautiful part of this 18-karat ring.

The Sheilah ring, $2,275 at Brilliant Earth

Photo: Brilliant Earth.
STYLECASTER | 38 Art Deco Wedding Rings so Stunning They Belong in Museums
The Frannie Ring

Imagine walking around with this massive work of art on your hand.

The Frannie ring, $7,300 at Brilliant Earth

Photo: Brilliant Earth.
STYLECASTER | 38 Art Deco Wedding Rings so Stunning They Belong in Museums
The Preto Ring

Geometric and incredibly elegant.

The Preto ring, $5,175 at Brilliant Earth

Photo: Brilliant Earth.
STYLECASTER | 38 Art Deco Wedding Rings so Stunning They Belong in Museums
French Retro Engagement Ring

Simple without being too simple, ya know?

French retro engagement ring, $1,800 at Estate Diamond Jewelry

Photo: Estate Diamond Jewelry.
STYLECASTER | 38 Art Deco Wedding Rings so Stunning They Belong in Museums
Antique Diamond Ring

This antique setting dates back to the turn of the 20th century.

Antique diamond ring, $1,795 at Lang Antiques

Photo: Lang Antiques.
STYLECASTER | 38 Art Deco Wedding Rings so Stunning They Belong in Museums
Longhaven Ring

A stunning pinkish-red ruby surrounded by diamonds and set in 18-karat white gold.

Longhaven ring, $7,500 at Trumpet and Horn

Photo: Trumpet and Horn.
STYLECASTER | 38 Art Deco Wedding Rings so Stunning They Belong in Museums
Antique Art Deco Engagement Ring

For the shopper who prefers a thick band to a thin one.

Antique Art Deco engagement ring, $4,620 at Filigree Jewelers

Photo: Filigree Jewelers.
STYLECASTER | 38 Art Deco Wedding Rings so Stunning They Belong in Museums
The Galilei Ring

Talk about statement jewelry.

The Galilei Ring, $8,950 at Brilliant Earth

Photo: Brilliant Earth.
STYLECASTER | 38 Art Deco Wedding Rings so Stunning They Belong in Museums
Art Deco Engagement Ring

These Jazz Age sapphires are original to the period—and the ring.

Art Deco engagement ring, $5,750 at Lang Antiques

Photo: Lang Antiques.
STYLECASTER | 38 Art Deco Wedding Rings so Stunning They Belong in Museums
Whitcomb Ring

Look closely and you'll notice hand-pierced detailing between the central diamond and the smaller ones surrounding it.

Whitcomb ring, $9,500 at Trumpet and Horn

Photo: Trumpet and Horn.
STYLECASTER | 38 Art Deco Wedding Rings so Stunning They Belong in Museums
Stonewood Ring

A cushion-cut pink sapphire layered over baguette-cut diamonds.

Stonewood ring, $8,250 at Trumpet and Horn

Photo: Trumpet and Horn.
STYLECASTER | 38 Art Deco Wedding Rings so Stunning They Belong in Museums
Art Deco Engagement Ring

As distinct as your favorite art deco buildings.

Art Deco engagement ring, $3,750 at Langwood Antiques

Photo: Langwood Antiques.
STYLECASTER | 38 Art Deco Wedding Rings so Stunning They Belong in Museums
Art Deco Cartier Ring

Bold and beautiful.

Art Deco Cartier ring, $35,000 at Erstwhile

Photo: Erstwhile.
STYLECASTER | 38 Art Deco Wedding Rings so Stunning They Belong in Museums
Vintage Style Aquamarine and Diamond Ring

Diamonds and aquamarines and yellow gold—oh my.

Vintage style aquamarine and diamond ring, $2,250 at Lang Antiques

Photo: Lang Antiques.
STYLECASTER | 38 Art Deco Wedding Rings so Stunning They Belong in Museums
Art Deco Sapphire Ring

Not quite a circle, nor a square.

Art Deco sapphire ring, $6,000 at Erstwhile

Photo: Erstwhile.
STYLECASTER | 38 Art Deco Wedding Rings so Stunning They Belong in Museums
Canberra Ring

Geometric and clunky without being overwhelming.

Canberra ring, $10,900 at Trumpet and Horn

Photo: Trumpet and Horn.
STYLECASTER | 38 Art Deco Wedding Rings so Stunning They Belong in Museums
Art Deco Diamond Ring

More straightforward but still incredibly interesting.

Art Deco diamond ring, $5,950 at Lang Antiques

Photo: Lang Antiques.
STYLECASTER | 38 Art Deco Wedding Rings so Stunning They Belong in Museums
Silver Star Ring

This late-art-deco-era ring proves you don't have to be big to be eye-catching.

Silver Star ring, $3,250 at Trumpet and Horn

Photo: Trumpet and Horn.
STYLECASTER | 38 Art Deco Wedding Rings so Stunning They Belong in Museums
The Foyston Ring

The geometrically cut halo makes this ring downright irresistible.

The Foyston ring, $5,625 at Brilliant Earth

Photo: Brilliant Earth.
STYLECASTER | 38 Art Deco Wedding Rings so Stunning They Belong in Museums
Art Deco Sapphire Ring

This simpler piece is one of my favorites on the list—you could wear it anywhere.

Art Deco sapphire ring, $14,200 at Erstwhile

Photo: Erstwhile.
STYLECASTER | 38 Art Deco Wedding Rings so Stunning They Belong in Museums
Whitestable Ring

Dreamy and delightful.

Whitestable ring, $4,250 at Trumpet and Horn

Photo: Trumpet and Horn.
STYLECASTER | 38 Art Deco Wedding Rings so Stunning They Belong in Museums
Art Deco Sapphire Ring

Once you slip this beauty on, you'll never want to take it off.

Art Deco sapphire ring, $5,750 at Lang Antiques

Photo: Lang Antiques.

