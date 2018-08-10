38 Art Deco Engagement Rings So Stunning They Belong in Museums

Like many twentysomethings who’ve dreamt of fairy-tale weddings their whole lives, my friends have strong feelings about what they want their engagement rings to look like. They have it down to a science: a princess-cut diamond alongside two smaller stones, or a baguette-cut diamond on a band encrusted with tiny stones. For me, though, the ideal engagement ring has always been less of a formula and more of a vibe.
I want a ring that looks interesting, simple and a little bit vintage. It doesn’t need to be big or expensive; it just needs to be out of the box enough to be eye-catching, without overpowering the rest of my wardrobe. It’s a weird balance to strike—made worse by the fact that I can’t articulate what I want as clearly as my friends can; it’s historically been easier for me to specify what I don’t want as opposed to what I do.
So imagine my surprise when I stumbled upon the art deco engagement ring trend and loved every single piece I came across.
The art deco movement took place between 1910 and 1940, and its motifs seeped into all kinds of art, architecture and design created at the time. Art Deco blends elements from myriad different eras—cubism’s geometric shapes, fauvism’s bright colors, the luxurious artisanship of 18th- and 19th-century France. In other words, it’s a kind of motley crew of the artistic movements that preceded it.
Trying to picture it? Imagine the Empire State Building or Chrysler Building (or google them if you can’t call them to mind). The intricate layers are distinctly art deco—and much of the jewelry created at the time evokes these same themes.
Scroll through the slideshow to see all kinds of engagement rings—rings that are layered, intricate and geometrical, rings that stray from the typical diamond-on-band silhouette. Each piece you come across feels beautiful, out of the box and of course, a little bit vintage.
Perhaps you’ll find your dream engagement ring in the bunch. I just might’ve.
The Passion Ring
Looks like it should belong to a princess. Instead, it can belong to you.
The Passion ring, $4,750 at Brilliant Earth
Photo:
Brilliant Earth.
The Oakshore Ring
Why trade diamonds for pearls when you can just have both?
The Oakshore ring, $2,990 at Brilliant Earth
Photo:
Brilliant Earth.
Art Deco Engagement Ring
Nothing says out of the box like a huge rectangular ring.
Art Deco engagement ring, $2,250 at Etsy
Photo:
Etsy/Engaged with Diamonds.
The Rizal Ring
I'm a sucker for any and all things sapphire.
The Rizal ring, $2,950 at Brilliant Earth
Photo:
Brilliant Earth.
Art Deco Band Ring
Equal parts unconventional and stunning.
Art Deco band ring, $2,850 at Lang Antiques
Photo:
Lang Antiques.
Whitnall Ring
An art deco spin on a more classic diamond ring.
Whitnall ring, $6,300 at Trumpet & Horn
Photo:
Trumpet & Horn.
Pink Sapphire Ring
For the shopper who prefers their sapphires in pink.
Pink sapphire ring, $7,750 at Lang Antiques
Photo:
Lang Antiques.
The Mendocino Ring
Photo:
Brilliant Earth.
Art Deco Marquise Diamond Ring
Traditional stones in a not-so-traditional setting.
Art Deco marquise diamond ring, $15,750 at Lang Antiques
Photo:
Lang Antiques.
The Friars Ring
An overhead view of the Chrysler building—on a ring.
The Friars ring, $6,750 at Brilliant Earth
Photo:
Brilliant Earth.
Art Deco Calibre Sapphire Ring
A French-cut sapphire, plus brilliant-cut diamonds, plus more French-cut sapphires.
Art Deco calibre sapphire ring, $1,950 at Lang Antiques
Photo:
Lang Antiques.
Art Deco Diamond Engagement Ring
Genuinely vintage.
Art Deco diamond engagement ring, $13,000 at Erstwhile
Photo:
Erstwhile.
The Camellia Ring
Photo:
Brilliant Earth.
The Clarke Ring
The layered art deco style—rendered in diamonds, of course.
The Clarke ring, $3,590 at Brilliant Earth
Photo:
Brilliant Earth.
Platinum Art Deco Ring
Why not have a ruby wedding ring?
Platinum Art Deco ring, $2,750 at Lang Antiques
Photo:
Lang Antiques.
Vintage Sapphire Ring
Photo:
Estate Diamond Jewelry.
The Sheilah Ring
The engraved white gold setting isn't even the most beautiful part of this 18-karat ring.
The Sheilah ring, $2,275 at Brilliant Earth
Photo:
Brilliant Earth.
The Frannie Ring
Imagine walking around with this massive work of art on your hand.
The Frannie ring, $7,300 at Brilliant Earth
Photo:
Brilliant Earth.
The Preto Ring
Geometric and incredibly elegant.
The Preto ring, $5,175 at Brilliant Earth
Photo:
Brilliant Earth.
French Retro Engagement Ring
Photo:
Estate Diamond Jewelry.
Antique Diamond Ring
This antique setting dates back to the turn of the 20th century.
Antique diamond ring, $1,795 at Lang Antiques
Photo:
Lang Antiques.
Longhaven Ring
A stunning pinkish-red ruby surrounded by diamonds and set in 18-karat white gold.
Longhaven ring, $7,500 at Trumpet and Horn
Photo:
Trumpet and Horn.
Antique Art Deco Engagement Ring
For the shopper who prefers a thick band to a thin one.
Antique Art Deco engagement ring, $4,620 at Filigree Jewelers
Photo:
Filigree Jewelers.
The Galilei Ring
Photo:
Brilliant Earth.
Art Deco Engagement Ring
These Jazz Age sapphires are original to the period—and the ring.
Art Deco engagement ring, $5,750 at Lang Antiques
Photo:
Lang Antiques.
Whitcomb Ring
Look closely and you'll notice hand-pierced detailing between the central diamond and the smaller ones surrounding it.
Whitcomb ring, $9,500 at Trumpet and Horn
Photo:
Trumpet and Horn.
Stonewood Ring
A cushion-cut pink sapphire layered over baguette-cut diamonds.
Stonewood ring, $8,250 at Trumpet and Horn
Photo:
Trumpet and Horn.
Art Deco Engagement Ring
As distinct as your favorite art deco buildings.
Art Deco engagement ring, $3,750 at Langwood Antiques
Photo:
Langwood Antiques.
Art Deco Cartier Ring
Bold and beautiful.
Art Deco Cartier ring, $35,000 at Erstwhile
Photo:
Erstwhile.
Vintage Style Aquamarine and Diamond Ring
Diamonds and aquamarines and yellow gold—oh my.
Vintage style aquamarine and diamond ring, $2,250 at Lang Antiques
Photo:
Lang Antiques.
Art Deco Sapphire Ring
Not quite a circle, nor a square.
Art Deco sapphire ring, $6,000 at Erstwhile
Photo:
Erstwhile.
Canberra Ring
Geometric and clunky without being overwhelming.
Canberra ring, $10,900 at Trumpet and Horn
Photo:
Trumpet and Horn.
Art Deco Diamond Ring
More straightforward but still incredibly interesting.
Art Deco diamond ring, $5,950 at Lang Antiques
Photo:
Lang Antiques.
Silver Star Ring
This late-art-deco-era ring proves you don't have to be big to be eye-catching.
Silver Star ring, $3,250 at Trumpet and Horn
Photo:
Trumpet and Horn.
The Foyston Ring
The geometrically cut halo makes this ring downright irresistible.
The Foyston ring, $5,625 at Brilliant Earth
Photo:
Brilliant Earth.
Art Deco Sapphire Ring
This simpler piece is one of my favorites on the list—you could wear it anywhere.
Art Deco sapphire ring, $14,200 at Erstwhile
Photo:
Erstwhile.
Whitestable Ring
Photo:
Trumpet and Horn.
Art Deco Sapphire Ring
Once you slip this beauty on, you'll never want to take it off.
Art Deco sapphire ring, $5,750 at Lang Antiques
Photo:
Lang Antiques.