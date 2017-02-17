Aritzia’s Spring 2017 Releases Are Here—And They’re Good

Forgive us if this feels premature, but we’re officially prepping for spring. Okay, so we might not be throwing our snow boots in storage or giving up hot toddies any time soon, but that doesn’t mean we can’t prepare for the best season in the best way we know how: by shopping. And as luck would have it, at just the same time that we finally get sick of the slush, do stores start stocking their warm-weather pieces.
This week, Aritzia’s spring 2017 collection started trickling in, and we certainly took notice: Ahead, the best spring wardrobe must-haves from the Canadian boutique, including refreshingly simple midi dresses, flouncy, ruffled tops, and the brand’s super-comfy take on the athleisure trend.
Wilfred Écoulement Jumpsuit, $178; at Aritzia
Photo:
Aritzia
Wilfred Vertou Sweater, $95; at Artizia
Photo:
Aritzia
Wilfred Croisées Romper, $165; at Aritzia
Photo:
Aritzia
Wilfred Honorée Dress, $135; at Aritzia
Photo:
Aritzia
Babaton Jenning Skirt, $148; at Aritzia
Photo:
Aritzia
Wilfred Hosta Dress, $125; at Aritzia
Photo:
Aritzia
Wilfred Récif Tote, $325; at Aritzia
Photo:
Aritzia
Wilfred Réplique Dress, $195; at Aritzia
Photo:
Aritzia
Wilfred Pilier Jacket, $258; at Aritzia
Photo:
Aritzia
Wilfred Free Swanepoel Dress, $98; at Aritzia
Photo:
Aritzia
Babaton Khalo Jacket, $225; at Aritzia
Photo:
Aritzia
Wilfred Forbach Blouse $98; at Aritzia
Photo:
Aritzia
Wilfred Free Lanigan Blouse, $65; at Aritzia
Photo:
Aritzia
Wilfred Draveil Blouse, $98; at Aritzia
Photo:
Aritzia
Babaton Lubbert Sweater, $98; at Aritzia
Photo:
Aritzia
Babaton Aidan Jacket, $275; at Aritzia
Photo:
Aritzia
Wilfred Cambrai Blouse, $110; at Aritzia
Photo:
Aritzia
Wilfred Poussin Bomber, $198; at Aritzia
Photo:
Aritzia
Wilfred Free Veruschka Skirt, $95; at Aritzia
Photo:
Aritzia
Wilfred Aquatic Flight Sqre $32; at Aritzia
Photo:
Aritzia
Wilfred Bastia Bodysuit, $50; at Aritzia
Photo:
Aritzia
Babaton Lothar Camisole, $60; at Aritzia
Photo:
Aritzia
Rains Long Jacket, $125; at Aritzia
Photo:
Aritzia
Wilfred Promener Blouse, $120; at Aritzia
Photo:
Aritzia
Auxiliary Micro Dalen Crossbody, $225; at Aritzia
Photo:
Aritzia
Babaton Matheson Dress, $98; at Aritzia
Photo:
Aritzia
Babaton Kearney Blouse, $110; at Aritzia
Photo:
Aritzia