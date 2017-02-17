Aritzia’s Spring 2017 Releases Are Here—And They’re Good

Forgive us if this feels premature, but we’re officially prepping for spring. Okay, so we might not be throwing our snow boots in storage or giving up hot toddies any time soon, but that doesn’t mean we can’t prepare for the best season in the best way we know how: by shopping. And as luck would have it, at just the same time that we finally get sick of the slush, do stores start stocking their warm-weather pieces.

This week, Aritzia’s spring 2017 collection started trickling in, and we certainly took notice: Ahead, the best spring wardrobe must-haves from the Canadian boutique, including refreshingly simple midi dresses, flouncy, ruffled tops, and the brand’s super-comfy take on the athleisure trend.