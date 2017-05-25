Ariel Winter Loves Tattoos and Has a Ton of Ink to Prove It

Ariel Winter seriously has a thing for tattoos, guys. We may have gotten to know and love the “Modern Family” actress for playing straight-laced Alex, but lately she’s been becoming more famous for her edgy Instagram posts and public behavior—and getting ink is obviously a huge part of her real-life persona.

Since they just keep randomly popping up, it’s hard to say exactly how many tats Winter has at this point—but we’re thinking her current number might be around five. Winter is not shy about showing off her tattoos on social media, and her go-to guy, celebrity tattoo artist Doctor Woo, showcased Ariel’s tiger tat on Instagram last year with the caption “🐯 for @arielwinter#halfneedle.”

🐯 for @arielwinter #halfneedle A post shared by Doctor Woo (@_dr_woo_) on Jul 11, 2016 at 3:52pm PDT

Take a gander at some of Winter’s other tattoos—including one that features her nieces and nephews initials.

Beginning of my late night spent at @shamrocksocialclub with @_dr_woo_ 😍 can't wait to share soon 😉 #tattoos A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jul 10, 2016 at 7:07am PDT

My second and most special tattoo, the initials of five of the most important beings in my life: my nieces and nephew. Their initials are on my ribcage, on the side where my heart is. They are my inspiration, and my reason for living. Love these babies more than anything and proud to have their initials forever on my body. Dakota Patrice Workman Skylar Athena Gray Parker Eleni Gray Demetra Eleni Workman Asher Ruben Gray A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Apr 13, 2016 at 4:11pm PDT

Peep tattoo 1 of 3 😈🙈 @_dr_woo_ is a master 🙌🏽 PC: @laurent_claude_gaudette A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Mar 29, 2016 at 7:43pm PDT

Originally published July 2016. Updated May 2017.