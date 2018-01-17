Ariel Winter Shuts Down Slut-Shamer Who Claims She’s Asking for Men to Grab Her Boobs

After Ariel Winter stepped out at the 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival in a plunging black gown, her Google mentions were flooded with headlines on how she flaunted her “sizable assets” on the red carpet.

The descriptions were nothing new for the 19-year-old actress, who is constantly making headlines for her skin-baring outfits. But when a slut-shamer claimed that she was asking for men to grab her boobs by putting her “tits on display,” Winter knew to promptly shut him down.

The slut-shamer, Polish journalist Ivo Widlak, tweeted two pictures of Winter on the red carpet, alongside her boyfriend, Levi Meaden. Widlak, who tied Winter’s outfit to Hollywood’s #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, accompanied the pictures with a lengthy tweet on how she was asking to be sexually harassed by showing her cleavage.

“The problem with # SexualHarassment in # Hollywood deeper than all the # activists think,” Widlak tweeted. “let’s take @ ArielWinter1 i.e.: I’m wondering why she even put the dress at all. If you put your # tits on display don’t be surprised when some guy wants to grab them. # BS # MeToo # TimesUp”

Not having someone slut-shame her and reduce society’s sexual harassment and assault epidemic to what women wear, Winter fired back. She replied with a sarcastic response on how, if women are expected to be sexually harassed for wearing skin-baring outfits, men should expect to be physically harmed.

“You’re right. I guess I shouldn’t be surprised,” Winter tweeted. “And I guess if this is what I should expect, then he should expect my pretty little foot in my high heel kicking him right between his legs. My body is mine no matter what I wear. Women aren’t objects to be fondled. Period.”

Winter has a point. Sexual harassment—no matter the circumstance, no matter what anyone is wearing—is never OK. Kudos to Winter for eloquently shutting down Widlak’s victim-blaming tweet.