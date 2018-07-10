Ariel Winter Looks Stunning in These Fresh-Face, Makeup-Free Selfies

Ariel Winter is the definition of a baby face. The 20-year-old actress, who has starred on “Modern Family” since she was 11, is known for her youthful glow and fresh-face features. It’s why you (and, unfortunately, the paparazzi) will often catch her at the gas station or running errands without an ounce of makeup. And though it’s not rare to see Winter without makeup, her makeup-free selfies never fail to impress us.

One example was on Monday when Winter took to her Instagram to share two makeup-free selfies. The instagrams featured Winter in bed with not a drop of makeup on her face, showing off a light smattering of freckles on her nose and underneath her eyes. The first picture showed the “Modern Family” actress with a sweet smile, while the second showed her with a scowl. “👼🏻 /👺,” she wrote in the caption, referencing her angel and devil-like faces. See winter with and without makeup below.

As Winter fans know, the actress left Twitter a week ago over internet bullying and frustration with the paparazzi. Though Winter teased on her Instagram story that she would be deleting all of her social media, her Instagram remains. The word is still out on whether Winter will leave Instagram permanently. So soak up her makeup-free inspiration for as long as you can.