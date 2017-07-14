Ariel Winter Hits Back at Body-Shamers Who Accused Her of ‘Squeezing’ into Her Shorts

Ariel Winter is not one to mince her words. The 19-year-old, who is constantly caught in the crosshairs of ignorant Internet trolls who pick on what she wears and how her body looks, is unabashedly vocal on Twitter and Instagram when she feels she needs to defend herself. (Which she should be because slut-shaming and body-shaming need to go away forever.)

Unfortunately, the “Modern Family” star was the subject again of slut-shamey and body-shamey comments after she was accused of “squeezing” into the shorts she often models in her Instagram selfies. The dumb AF trolls mainly criticized Winter for wearing skimpier shorts than her body could fit into—which, after looking at Winter’s pictures, is not the case, and even if it was, Winter has full control of her body and can dress it however she wants.

Obviously not having the shaming, Winter took to her Notes app (a typical celebrity rant tool) to write a scathing letter on why her haters need to back the F off.

“Pretty annoyed about the focus on the fact that I wear shorts, and the commentary that I’m ‘squeezing’ into them or the idea that it’s not okay for me to wear shorts,” she wrote. “It’s SUMMER. Get over it. It’s hot, I’m obviously going to be wearing minimal clothes.”

Winter had two arguments. To the slut-shamers, it’s summer and obvi people are going to wear shorts to cool off. To the body-shamers, take a chill pill because her shorts fit her just fine.

“Also, I’m not ‘squeezing’ into anything,” she continued. “My shorts fit me and everything I’m doing is just fine. Please leave young women alone. We’re just living our lives. It’s really troubling that we even have to deal with this kind of stuff nowadays. Please stop criticizing everything everyone does!!!!!”

You tell them, Ariel. Body-shaming and slut-shaming Internet trolls, be gone.