The Internet Is Slamming Ariel Winter For Her Memorial Day Bikini Photos

Memorial Day is supposed to be the select occasion of the year when Americans pay tribute to those who passed while serving in the armed forces. However, for Ariel Winter, the day was spent fending off Internet trolls who were not too fond of her celebratory bikini pictures.

While the “Modern Family” star’s body looked banging—per usual—in a blue thong bikini, there were a slew of critics who thought Memorial Day was not the time for her to flaunt her assets. (Maybe National Bikini Day on July 5, perhaps?)

The Instagram post, simply captioned “Happy #MemorialDay” with a wave emoji, included three pics of Winter posing in a skimpy swimsuit in front of a cave on the beach. In terms of Instagram aesthetics, it was an A+ kneeling-in-the-sand shot. As for Memorial Day? Well, this is what the critics had to say.

“What has that got to do with Memorial Day? Just an excuse to get half naked,” one commenter wrote.

“You look good but this is really inappropriate. Memorial Day isn’t about you,” another added.

Happy #MemorialDay 🌊 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 29, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

Possibly catching wind of the backlash, the actress soon after posted a more “traditional” Memorial Day tribute thanking uniformed men and women for their service.

“Could not be more grateful to all of the men and women who risk their lives to protect ours and our freedom. We are all forever indebted to your service. Thank you,” she captioned the picture.

Take it from Ariel: If you’re going to post a bikini shot on Memorial Day, make sure you ‘gram an American flag, too.