Ariana Grande Teases New Tattoo on her Instagram Story

If there’s one thing singer Ariana Grande knows how to do besides… well, sing, it’s slay a beauty look. That ponytail is nothing short of iconic, and we’ve probably never seen her without some winged eyeliner.

But she’s also got some more permanent elements to her glam, like her delicate little tattoos. The Daily Edge reports that, as of July 2018, the singer might have a whopping 24 of them. (And you might be wondering where they all are, since you don’t look at the star and immediately notice all the ink—but a quick scroll on her Instagram account shows that the number isn’t impossible.)

Recently, Grande has been posting on social media more than ever. (Hey, if we just got engaged to the love of our life, dropped a chart-topping album and did a stellar Carpool Karaoke with James Corden all in the same year, we’d be showing it off too.) And we’ve been noticing a common theme throughout her temporary Instagram Stories: anime.

post release week mood A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Aug 26, 2018 at 11:58am PDT

It’s not really a secret that the superstar is into the Japanese cartoons, but we also don’t think “Ariana Grande” and immediately make the mental jump to anime—so we’ve been keeping a close eye on her Stories to see if we can figure out the connection. So far, it just seems like she’s fond of it. Extremely fond actually. So fond, in fact, that she teased a new tat on her Insta Story this week… of an anime character! “I think I need a Chihiro tattoo! Like now,” the singer wrote.

Chihiro is the star of Spirited Away, a fantasy anime movie that came out back in 2001. Stay tuned to see if she gets this ink—we’ll be on the lookout.