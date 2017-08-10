Ariana Grande’s New Pastel Pink Hair Is Her First Hair Change in a Year

Let’s be frank: Ariana Grande isn’t known for her mind-blowing hair changes. For the most part, the 24-year-old singer has been sporting the same ass-length, high ponytail for the past half-decade. Yeah, she got bangs, but that was over a year ago. Given all this information, you would understand our excitement when we opened up our Instagram yesterday to find out the “Into You” singer straight-up dyed her hair pink.

No, this is not a drill. A year since her last grande hair change, the “Dangerous Woman” artist just switched her hair up big time by ditching her medium brown for pastel pink. The former Nickelodeon star showed off her new do in an Instagram video of her riding backseat in a car through Tokyo.

In the video, Grande looks almost unrecognizable with shoulder-grazing pink hair with piecey fringe bangs. She topped off the look with a cat filter because we know the girl loves her cat ears. Grande’s pink isn’t the first time we’ve seen her experiment with bright-colored hair either. If you remember the actress’s Nickelodeon days, you’ll recall her sporting fiery red locks.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Aug 9, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

Now for the hard part. Turns out, like a lot of untrustworthy celebrity hair changes these days, Grande’s pink hair is simply a wig. Falling into the same trap as Zendaya‘s bangs or Selena Gomez‘s extensions, we’re embarrassed to say that we were nearly duped. How we’ll ever trust the hair gods again? Only time will tell.