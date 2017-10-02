Ariana Grande Has a Seriously Uncanny Doppelgänger Who We Can’t Unsee

For as long as we can remember, Ariana Grande has been synonymous with high ponytails, auburn brown hair, and peachy makeup. Her look is so distinct that we could probably identify her from a mile away—or so we thought. Alexxa Morgan, a 21-year-old woman from San Diego, California, is breaking the internet for how much she looks like the 24-year-old singer, and once you see her pictures, you likely won’t be able to tell the difference, either.

The recent internet attention isn’t the first time someone has noticed Morgan’s Grande-esque looks. In an interview with The Daily Mail, Morgan revealed that she’s been battling comparisons to Grande for years, especially when she wears her hair in a high ponytail.

“She’s beautiful. I think that she is an incredibly talented singer and has a great sense of fashion,” Morgan said. “Some of my friends refer to me as Ariana because they think we look so much alike. Especially when I have my pulled up in a ponytail.”

Do you see a resemblance? 👯@arianagrande @arianagrandeupdatesx #arianagrande#lookalike#arianator A post shared by Alexxa Morgan (@alexxa_morgan) on Jun 13, 2016 at 12:52pm PDT

However, Morgan, who is also a former Miss Teen California, wants to dispel any rumors that she dresses to look like the former Nickelodeon star. “I don’t purposefully try to look like her on a daily basis,” Morgan said. “I think that everyone should embrace their own personal style.”

Along with comparisons to Grande, Morgan also frequently receives questions about her mixed race, which she suggested might play a part in her look-alike appearance. “Generally, people first ask if I have ever been told that I look like Ariana Grande and other people ask me what is my ethnicity, I am French, Filipino, Hispanic, and Spanish Basque,” Morgan said.

Though, like any celebrity doppelgänger, Morgan looks more like Grande in some pictures than others, we think she’s one of the more uncanny A-list lookalikes. Take a look at some of Morgan’s most Grande-like selfies below and decide for yourself.

Saturday vibes☀️ #saturday#selfie#smize A post shared by Alexxa Morgan (@alexxa_morgan) on Sep 30, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

Had the best time with my momma. 🌹✨ #starnight2015#star941#music#concert#thanksmom#arianagrande#lookalike A post shared by Alexxa Morgan (@alexxa_morgan) on Dec 10, 2015 at 12:01am PST

Everything sparkles under a chandelier ✨✨✨ A post shared by Alexxa Morgan (@alexxa_morgan) on Jun 19, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT