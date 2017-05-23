Celebrities Send Love to Victims of Bombing at Ariana Grande Concert

After the terrible news broke that a bomb, which ISIS has since claimed responsibility for, went off at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, last night, celebrities took to social media.

Miley Cyrus left one of the most heartfelt messages with a Miley-appropriate photo of her and Ariana in animal costumes. “Wishing I could give my friend @arianagrande a great big hug right now… love love love you,” Miley wrote on Instagram. “All I can do is send as much HOPE & PEACE your way! This MUST end! No more war …. no more innocent lives taken …. L-O-V-E.”

Two other people to react were David and Victoria Beckham, who lived in Manchester while David played soccer for Manchester United. “Heartbreaking news from Manchester. As a father and a human, what has happened truly saddens me,” David wrote on Facebook. While Victoria posted a Banksy-inspired (we think) drawing of a stick figure holding a heart balloon.

My heartfelt thoughts and prayers for all those effected by the tragedy in Manchester last night 🙏🏻 x VB #Manchester A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on May 23, 2017 at 1:14am PDT

Other celebrities, especially musicians, took to social media to react.

Ariana, who was safely evacuated from the Manchester Arena, has suspended the rest of her tour. She tweeted her own message to fans. “Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don’t have words.”