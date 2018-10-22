Ariana Grande Claps Back After Her Forehead Is Called ‘Huge as Hell’

As everyone and their moms know, Ariana Grande isn’t having the best week. She recently broke up with her fiancé, Pete Davidson, and announced a social media break to take care of her mental health. Oh, and on top of all that, fans are making fun of her forehead.

On Monday, the 25-year-old took to her Instagram to share a sideways selfie of her in a car. The picture featured the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer with a tan, glossed lips and her signature off-the-shoulder sweatshirt. It was a cute picture, yet all anyone could concentrate on was how big Grande’s forehead looked.

Soon after her selfie went live, the “God Is a Woman” singer was shamed for the size of her forehead from fans and trolls alike. Many took to Twitter to point out how Grande’s forehead looked “huge as hell,” while others complimented how “powerful” her forehead looked.

It didn’t take long for the forehead-shaming to reach Grande, who took to Twitter to clap back at those who criticized the size of her forehead. In a now-deleted tweet, the singer hit back at those who called her out for having a “big forehead.” “also i see some of y’all making fun of my forehead ! sorry i have a big forehead ! at least i’m cute and don’t make fun of other ppl’s foreheads ! suck my dick ttyl,” Grande tweeted.

But the clap backs didn’t end there. In another deleted tweet, the singer also retweeted a fan who tweeted, “Ariana’s forehead ended my career.” Grande simply replied,”look at my mind.”

After some back-and-forth with her fans and a cancelled recording session, Grande signed off by telling her fans she loved them, despite the forehead hate. “my session got moved til later so i’m back n wanted to say ily one more time even tho y’all hate my forehead.” Grande tweeted.

Who knew it would only take some forehead-shaming for Grande to come back to Twitter?