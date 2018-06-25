23 Items You Can Get at Anthropologie’s Summer Sale for $50 or Less

The beauty of Anthropologie lies not in its carefully curated storefronts (though those are undeniably pretty). Instead, it lies in the brand’s ability to offer a diverse array of products—clothing, accessories, furniture, and home decor—and make all of them feel simultaneously fun, feminine, tasteful, and interesting. It’s the only place I consistently turn to for bedding, drinkware, and clothing. And I’d probably buy out the whole damn store if it weren’t for Anthropologie’s price point.
But since it’s summer shopping season, Anthropologie has decided to do all of us (especially those of us with shallow pockets) a serious solid: The brand has launched its annual summer tag sale, marking down hundreds of items in the process.
The sale launched Saturday, June 23 and will run through Wednesday, July 11, so don’t fret if you’re not prepared to shop in the next few hours. But if you are, and if you’re not looking forward to combing through pages upon pages of summer sale items, scroll through our slideshow. We’ve highlighted our favorite 23 products from Anthropologie’s summer sale—all of which you can get for $50 or less.
Birdcage Petite Basket Bag, $40
Hammered Trio Plant Hanger, $50
Spring's Eden Gift Set, $25
Sample four candles for the price of one.
Buy it here: $25
$38, Anthropologie
Moroccan Tile Rug, $45
Pearlized Capiz Coaster, $7
Am I the only one who has a thing for fancy coasters?
Buy it here: $7
$10, Anthropologie
Tamati Clutch, $30
A bold crossbody bag to get you through the rest of summer.
Buy it here: $30
$78, Anthropologie
Teak Mini Bowls (Set of 4), $20
I've always been a ceramics girl, but I'm pretty into the idea of wooden bowls.
Buy it here: $20
$32, Anthropologie
Cardine Euro Sham, $25
These shams would look perfect in your living room—or on your bed.
Buy it here: $25
$58, Anthropologie
Debussy Marled Sweater Tank, $40
This investment piece is a little out of season, but hey—you'll be glad you have it when fall rolls around.
Buy it here: $40
$78, Anthropologie
Riko Hurricane, $50
Beaded Banana Clutch, $50
I'm a sucker for a kitschy accessory.
Buy it here: $50
$98, Anthropologie
Koki Tumbler, $10
These pretty pink tumblers would look great at any summer party.
Buy it here: $10
$14, Anthropologie
Virginie Wide Legs, $40
For anyone who loves a good printed pant.
Buy it here: $40
$138, Anthropologie
Copper Wired Fruit Bowl, $25
I don't keep a ton of fresh fruit on hand, but if I did, I'd definitely buy this copper fruit basket.
Buy it here: $25
$38, Anthropologie
Agate Coaster, $10
Genuinely obsessed with all things agate.
Buy it here: $10
$14, Anthropologie
Fruit-Embellished Clutch, $50
For anyone who likes their straw bags heavily embroidered.
Buy it here: $50
$99, Anthropologie
Pastel and Brass Measuring Spoons (Set of 4), $20
Because everyone needs a set of measuring spoons. And they might as well be cute AF.
Buy it here: $20
$28, Anthropologie
Addora Velvet Skirt, $30
Way out of season, but also very, very on sale.
Buy it here: $30
$198, Anthropologie
Orleans Highball Glass, $10
This one's been on my wishlist for months.
Buy it here: $10
$16, Anthropologie
La Rambla Sunglasses, $30
Farina Canape Plate, $13
Because when an artisanal ceramic plate is on sale for nearly half its original price, you buy it.
Buy it here: $13
$22, Anthropologie
Tasseled Stella Market Tote Bag, $50
This stylish tote will take you from the office to the beach—and maybe to the pool, too.
Buy it here: $50
$88, Anthropologie
Sweet Treat Ice Cream Spoons (Set of 4), $20
For anyone who loves ice cream so much they need a separate set of spoons for it. (So ... all of us, right?)
Buy it here: $20
$32, Anthropologie
