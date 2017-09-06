A Comprehensive Guide to Anna Wintour and Donald Trump’s Friendship

StyleCaster
Before there was Gigi and Kendall. Before there was Karlie and Taylor. There was Anna and DonaldAnna Wintour and Donald Trump, to be exact. Yes—back in the day, the Vogue editor-in-chief and POTUS were close enough buds to rival some of the most inseparable friendships in Hollywood. Two’s friendship can be traced back as early as 1990 when Wintour was spotted at the 41st birthday of Trump’s then-wife, Ivana.

Since then, Wintour has been a recurring guest at Trump family gatherings. She’s attended galas with Trump’s niece, Blaine; she’s attended store openings at Trump Towers; she’s sat next to the president himself at runway shows; and she’s even offered Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, a post-grad job at her magazine. (Despite pushing from her father, Ivanka ended up turning the offer down.)

But, despite Trump and Wintour’s thick-as-thieves friendship in the ’90s and early 2000s, the pair has seemed to drift off in recent years, around the time Trump’s career shifted from reality TV boss to political candidate. In October 2016, Vogue endorsed Trump’s competitor, Hillary Clinton, calling her “optimistic, forward-looking, and modern.” In December, Wintour was overheard ranting out Trump on a “packed commuter train” in New York City. “Trump’s foundation has done nothing,” she reportedly said. “Its board is packed with relatives, and he’s going to use his presidency to sell himself and his brand and profit personally for himself and his family.

Still, Trump and Wintour’s friendship remains complicated. After news broke of her anti-Trump remarks, Wintour apologized .“I immediately regretted my comments, and I apologize,” she told The Mirror. “I hope that President-elect Trump will be a successful president for us all.” Then there came a mysterious meetinnot too long after between Trump, Wintour, and Kanye West at Trump Tower. The details of the meeting are still murky, though West reported topics included bullying, teachers, and supporting schools in Chicago.

While we have no idea where Trump and Wintour stand today, we have a feeling their friendship is just as complex and rocky as any other frenemy-adjacent bond in Hollywood. To make a little more sense, we’ve collected 9 photos from Wintour and Trump’s hangouts.

February 1990
February 1990

Anna Wintour at a luncehon celebrating Ivana Trump's 41st birthday at La Grenouille in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
March 1991
March 1991

Anna Wintour at the opening of The Galleries Lafayette Store at Trump Towers in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
September 1991
September 1991

Blaine Trump and Anna Wintour at the 12th Annual USA Gala at Sak's Fifth Avenue in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
September 1991
September 1991

Ivana Trump and Anna Wintour at Chanel's 'Off the Street' Citizens' commitee for children of New York at Bergdorf Goodman in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
December 2002
December 2002

Donald Trump and Melania Knauss at Anna Wintour and Harvey Weinstein's co-hosted screening of 'Chicago' at the Tribeca Grand Hotel in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
June 2005
June 2005

Donald Trump and Anna Wintour attend MAC Cosmetics' launch party for Andre Leon Talley's book, ALT 365, at LaGrenouille in New York City. 

Photo: Getty Images
June 2005
June 2005

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Michael Kors, and Anna Wintour attend Vogue and Aerin Lauders party for Michael Kors at Jean-George in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
September 2005
September 2005

Anna Wintour and Melania Knauss attend the J Mendel Spring 2005 fashion show during Olympus Fashion Week in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
September 2005
September 2005

Donald Trump gives directions to Anna Wintour,during the men's final between Andre Agassi and Roger Federer at the U.S. Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in New York City. 

Photo: Getty Images

