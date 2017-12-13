Anna Kendrick Calls Out ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ for Asking Her to Dress ‘Sexier’ and ‘Show More Skin’

One look at Anna Kendrick‘s Twitter feed and you know that she isn’t afraid to speak her mind. Whether it’s about masturbating in a movie theatre or the wage gap in Hollywood, the 32-year-old actress is a straight shooter when it comes to touchy subjects. That’s likely why she wasn’t afraid to call out the heads of her upcoming film, “Pitch Perfect 3,” for wanting her to dress “sexier” and “show more skin” on screen.

Kendrick opened up about Hollywood’s sexualization problem in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar U.K., where she revealed that she was asked to wear “tighter” clothes after a costume fitting for “Pitch Perfect 3.” The request came as a surprise for Kendrick, considering the movie franchise isn’t known for its sexy storylines.

“It’s funny—whenever we do the wardrobe fittings, I feel like we get notes from the top saying they should be tighter and sexier and show more skin,” Kendrick said. “And I’m like, ‘That’s not why people are coming to see the movie. They definitely aren’t showing up because of our sex appeal.'”

Though Kendrick had an issue with the heads of “Pitch Perfect 3” and their sexier vision of the movie, she praised the film for showcasing diverse women and body types. “It’s nice that audiences are interested in seeing a movie of misfits and girls of different shapes and sizes,” she said.