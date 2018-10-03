Anna Faris Was Thin-Shamed So Much for This Instagram, She Deleted It

Anna Faris was body-shamed so much for an Instagram on Tuesday, she deleted it within 15 minutes. The picture, which was screenshotted and republished by TMZ, featured the 41-year-old actor without pants as she leaned on a trash can.

The picture was taken by Faris’s podcast assistant, Michael Sherman, right before the actor sat down to record her podcast, Unqualified. “Having pre-show jitters- so glad Michael Sherman captured it- also I eventually decided to put on pants,” Faris wrote in the caption.

But fans were more concerned with Faris’s body than her pre-show jitters. Soon after her Instagram went live, Faris was body-shamed by those who thought she looked “too thin.” Per TMZ, the comments included, “You look so unhealthy, eat,” “This is alarming!” and “I feel this pic is a cry for help, I hope you get the help you need.”

However, not every comment was negative. Faris did have her supporters who reminded her that she’s “beautiful at any size.” “You are beautiful at any size. Health is our concern. If you’re healthy and happy that’s all that matters! Continue to be awesome!” one commented.

Still, the positive comments weren’t enough. Faris deleted the Instagram within 15 minutes of it being live. And we don’t blame her. It’s hard to have your body scrutinized—let alone when you’re in the public eye.

If Faris had to delete her Instagram to have some peace of mind and no longer see the comments anymore, that’s her choice. It’s not her responsibility to get over the body-shamers, it’s body-shamers’ responsibility to stop hating on someone’s appearance.