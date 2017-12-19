StyleCaster
18 Sleek Ankle-Length Coats You’re Definitely Going to Want

18 Sleek Ankle-Length Coats You’re Definitely Going to Want

Kristen Bousquet
Long Coat
Photo: Getty Images

If you’re aiming to stay warm from head to literal toe this winter, ankle-length coats are likely your best bet. We’ve seen well-dressed celebrities from Kim Kardashian to Rihanna wearing coats that practically skim the ground, and aside from presumably keeping them toasty AF, it’s also a damn good look.

The length of these coats gives them a polished air that Jenna Lyons would definitely approve of, making them ideal to cinch on over your work outfits or wear to an evening event. On the other hand, a cool color, print, or fabric can give make ankle-length coats equal parts sleek, chic, and playful.

If you’re curious about how to style a floor-sweeping coat, click through the slideshow ahead for inspiration and some of our favorite picks on the market right now.

Photo: Getty
Ankle Length Coats: Harris Wharf London black wool long duster coat

Harris Wharf London black wool long duster coat, $665 at Ssense

Photo: Getty
Ankle Length Coats: Finders Keepers Pyramids olive trench coat

Finders Keepers Pyramids olive trench coat, $190 at TOBI

Photo: Getty
Ankle Length Coats: Nasty Gal You'll Go a Long Way check coat

Nasty Gal You'll Go a Long Way check coat, $160 at Nasty Gal

Photo: Getty
Ankle Length Coats: Nasty Gal Maxed Out longline coat

Nasty Gal Maxed Out longline coat, $140 at Nasty Gal

Photo: Getty
Ankle Length Coats: Curatd. X LTS single button maxi coat

Curatd. X LTS single button maxi coat, $345 at Long Tall Sally

Photo: Getty
Ankle Length Coats: ASOS crepe duster trench

ASOS crepe duster trench, $103 at ASOS

Photo: Getty
Ankle Length Coats: Missguided long sleeve maxi duster coat black

Missguided long sleeve maxi duster coat black, $51 at Missguided

Photo: Getty
Ankle Length Coats: Raquel Allegra green oversized duster coat

Raquel Allegra green oversized duster coat, $820 at Ssense

Photo: Getty
Ankle Length Coats: Harris Wharf London long duster coat

Harris Wharf London long duster coat, $770 at Shopbop

