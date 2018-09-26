Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked For

Some facet of traditional adulthood typically involves getting a pet. I’ve yet to reach this stage—mostly because one of my roommates is allergic to cats (my animal of choice) and because my boyfriend seems to think an animal “needs to be able to kill you” to be worth having.
Those of us who don’t yet (or can’t ever) have pets, though, can take solace in a strangely delightful new home decor trend: animal decor. And, no, I don’t mean mere leopard-print pillows—I’m talking full-on leopard figurine table lamps.
I’m not sure who first decided home interiors should resemble zoos, safaris or other wildlife-centric environments. But someone did, and the decision stuck. Now, all kinds of retailers (namely, Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie) have stocked their home departments with mirrors that look like curled-up snakes, vases that look like lions and candle holders that look like dogs.
I assumed this story would be a hard one to shop for. But the home decor scene is, in fact, so thoroughly pervaded with animal-inspired stuff that I found nearly a hundred worthy items and had to cut way back during the editing process.
Perhaps you’re charmed by this fun little fad, or perhaps you find it kitschy in a not-so-cute way. Regardless, you can’t make a sweeping accusation that no animal decor is cute; there’s simply too much of it for it to all be bad. Engage with it for a few minutes, and you might find it surprisingly chic—a whimsical addition to any home or apartment in need of a little rejuvenation.
Ahead, you’ll find the 37 pieces of animal decor that made the cut—and maybe you’ll find a piece (or two) worth adding to your own home.
Leopard Table Lamp
Leopard Wall Art
Poster? Print? Homage to the great outdoors?
Leopard wall art, $148 at Anthropologie
Pavo Side Table
Surprisingly elegant—you know, for a bird table.
Pavo side table, $398 at Anthropologie
Palace Portrait Chair
Did someone say throne?
Palace portrait chair, $550 at Anthropologie
Katie Kimmel Kitty Large Vase
A vase that looks just as cute empty as it does full.
Katie Kimmel kitty large vase, $125 at Urban Outfitters
Snake Turquoise Mirror
Handcarved Menagerie Owl Chair
Imagine surrounding your dining room table with these. (There's also a rabbit version, a woodpecker version and a deer version.)
Handcarved menagerie owl chair, $898 at Anthropologie
Tiger Stemless Champagne Flutes
You'll feel especially badass sipping champagne from these tiger-adorned glasses.
Tiger stemless champagne flutes, $25 at Urban Outfitters
Cat Himalayan Salt Lamp
For the person who loves cats (or Himalayan salt lamps) so much they want a cat-shape Himalayan salt lamp.
Cat Himalayan salt lamp, $59 at Urban Outfitters
Handcarved Streamlet Nightstand
Also available in three-drawer-dresser and six-drawer-dresser from.
Handcarved streamlet nightstand, $698 at Anthropologie
Panther Walking Wall Art
Art that pairs well with anything.
Panther walking wall art, $138 at Anthropologie
Tiger Wooden Mirror
A little fiercer than your average mirror.
Tiger wooden mirror, $99 at Urban Outfitters
Faux Hide Bath Mat
Seal Bookends
The cutest little bookends you ever did see.
Seal bookends, $38 at Anthropologie
Handcarved Menagerie Deer Armchair
Told you it came in deer form.
Handcarved menagerie deer armchair, $998 at Anthropologie
Leopard Series Wall Art
Badass wall art that will dress up any room.
Leopard series wall art, $828 at Anthropologie
Little Mouse Card Holder
The perfect adorable addition to any charcuterie plate.
Little mouse card holder, $8 at Anthropologie
Palace Portrait Rug
A statement rug you won't be able to stop staring at.
Palace portrait rug, $720 at Anthropologie
Large Tiger Planter
Craft a jungle in your living room with these surprisingly large planters.
Large tiger planter, $189 at Urban Outfitters
Tiger Metal Catchall Dish
A catchall dish for your trinkets, baubles and knickknacks.
Tiger metal catchall dish, $12 at Urban Outfitters
Snake Metal Table Lamp
For the decorator who won't be frightened by a snake peering at them every morning.
Snake metal table lamp, $99 at Urban Outfitters
Lilibet Platter
Can't you see the tea party now?
Lilibet platter, $42 at Anthropologie
Tiger Flag Tapestry
A tapestry that doesn't feel excessively collegiate.
Tiger flag tapestry, $16 at Urban Outfitters
Snake Incense Holder
Because you need something to hold your incense.
Snake incense holder, $14 at Urban Outfitters
Sardine Cheese Board
Why not splurge on an elegant cheese board? (And at $38–68, is it even really a splurge?)
Sardine cheese board, $38–68 at Anthropologie
Animalia Coasters
Coasters you'll actually look forward to putting out.
Animalia coasters, $78 at Jonathan Adler
Lion Vase
Perfect with big plants—or standalone leaves.
Lion vase, $20 at Urban Outfitters
Flamingo Shower Curtain
Every bathroom deserves a pop of color (or two).
Flamingo shower curtain, $148 at Anthropologie
Dapper Animal Salad Plates
Plates so cute you'll start looking for excuses to make salad.
Dapper animal salad plates, $10 at West Elm
Tiered Crane Sculpture
A sculpture that doubles as a catchall dish (or a few catchall dishes).
Tiered crane sculpture, $328 at Anthropologie
Leopard Sheet Set
They'll go with any comforter.
Leopard sheet set, $58–198 at Anthropologie
Watchdog Tieback
Tie back your curtains in style with these lean critters.
Watchdog tieback, $68 at Anthropologie
Lilibet Side Plate
So cute we can't even pick a favorite.
Lilibet side plate, $12 at Anthropologie
Gilded Hare Lamp Ensemble
Perfect for any room in need of a little whimsy.
Gilded hare lamp ensemble, $398 at Anthropologie
Andrea Lauren Tiger Shower Curtain
So you can feel like you're taking a safari every time you hop in the shower.
Andrea Lauren tiger shower curtain, $89 at Urban Outfitters
Animal Alphabet Monogram Mug
Every single one of these is weird and wonderful.
Animal alphabet monogram mug, $5 at Anthropologie
Terrier Taper Holder
To add a little fun to an otherwise fancy affair.
Terrier taper holder, $24 at Anthropologie
