Inside Fashion Editor Anahita Moussavian’s Epic Sailing Trips Around the British Virgin Islands

Browse through Anahita Moussavian’s Instagram feed and you’ll see many snaps of glitzty style ephemera. The deputy fashion editor of the New York Post and its luxury inset, Alexa, Moussavian is a self-professed sparkle enthusiast—a woman who considers sequins a wardrobe staple and tiaras a standard accessory. If you scroll long enough, though, you’ll notice something else: numerous photos snapped from remote tropical islands, all hashtagged #wearnothingdrinkeverything.

It’s the tagline that Moussavian, her boyfriend Alex, and six of their friends have given their sailing trips throughout the British Virgin Islands—trips inspired by the similar excursions that Alex and his friend Jack grew up taking with their families. Over the years, Jack learned how to sail and has now served as captain for three BVI excursions Moussavian has taken.

“Our first trip was in March 2013, and we’ve blissfully sailed through two more times since then—once in April 2015, and again this past May,” she says. “I can’t wait for the next trip!”

Ahead, Moussavian shares the planning, logistics, and highlights of an experience she describes as “magical.” Our wanderlust has officially peaked.