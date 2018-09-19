This Amy Adams Look-Alike Is So Uncanny, She Fooled the Media

Scroll To See More Images
Move over, Isla Fisher. There’s a new Amy Adams look-alike in town: Christiane Seidel. Seidel, who stars on Netflix’s Godless, was mistaken for Adams when she attended the 70th Emmy Awards on Monday—and we can totally see why.
Seidel, who might be best known for her four-season run on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, gave serious Amy Adams vibes when she walked the Emmys red carpet in a bright red dress with a sweetheart-neckline and shoulder cut-outs. But it wasn’t Seidel’s dress or makeup that fooled Adams fans. It was her scarlet red hair, which she wore in over one shoulder in loose Hollywood waves, that looked almost identical to Adams’s signature crimson shade.
Even Seidel couldn’t deny the similarity. In an Instagram of her on the red carpet, Seidel left a tongue-in-cheek hashtag, nodding to the many fans and media outlets, including the Daily Mail, who mistook her for Adams. “#notamyadams,” she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
This dress is everything. Thank you @marcbouwer for creating this beautiful moment and for making a woman feel so loved by a dress. Thank you to @christinajpacelli for styling me head to toe. Thank you to @mumgreene for always being there every step of the way. Dress: @marcbouwer Styling: @christinajpacelli Makeup: @juliannekaye Hair: @kellykathunt Clutch: @thaleblanc Shoes: @rupertsanderson Earrings: @neillanejewelry Bracelet and rings: @normansilverman @forevermarkusa #emmys2018 #bestdressed #notamyadams
MORE: Modern-Day Celebrities Alongside Their Old-School Look-Alikes
After the Emmys, Seidel continued to poke fun at her resemblance to the Sharp Objects star by retweeting articles about the internet’s reaction to her Adams-like looks. In one tweet, Adams even asked Access Hollywood if she could use the outlet’s side-by-side pictures for her made-up website, fakeamyadams.com
MORE: 15 Seriously Uncanny Celebrity Look-Alikes Who Will Blow Your Mind
The Emmys weren’t the first time that Seidel has been compared to Adams either. In June, she recalled a photoshoot at New York’s Standard Hotel where some fans mistook her for Adams. “Master of photography @karstenstaiger recently took this shot in front of @thestandard hotel. Then some guests asked the waitress if I was Amy Adams. Should I have said yes? 😂” she wrote on Instagram.
Now for the real test. Is Seidel actually Adams’s doppelgänger or was the Emmys a fluke? We’re inclined to believe that she’s Amy Adams 2.0, but take a look at her most uncanny pictures below and decide for herself. We need a triplet selfie with Adams, Fisher and Seidel ASAP.
View this post on Instagram
Two years ago today. Hair test for my favorite role - Martha on @netflix_godless. Geordie Sheffer, who is nominated for an EMMY for OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING for GODLESS, created these incredible extensions. I literally sent her some of my hair in the mail so she could match it! Oh, and I carried a beautiful secret with me (two little babies in my belly)! . . . . . . . . #Netflix #godless #fyc #netflixfysee #godlessnetflix #emmy #emmys #awardseason #western #thefrontierisfemale #welcometonomansland #martha #actress #santafe #wildwildwest #labelle #ladiesoflabelle #extensions #hairdreams #hairstyling #hairstylist #emmynomination #emmynominated #hairandmakeuptrailer #bts #pregnant #pregnantwithtwins
View this post on Instagram
Loved everything about last night. @blindspotting by @daveeddiggs and @rafaelcasal is an incredible, beautiful, important film EVERYONE should see. Loved my glam by @caravannyc. Thank you to @byronlarsbm for this beauty 💃@mustaev_usa @patchology . . . . . . . . . #premiere #filmpremiere #Lionsgate #Film #Movie #actors #rappers #musicians #artists #somuchtalent #hamilton #rap #music #oakland #Blindspotting #nyc #cinemasociety #publichotel #angelika #redcarpet #fashion #style #stylist #actress #fashion #glam #makeup #twinmom #schauspielerin #roterteppich #redcarpetstyle
View this post on Instagram
Boys are sleeping (cause they didn’t tonight) and I can finally read my book 🤓 Let’s see how long it’ll last ;). K, bye. . . . . . . . #travel #beach #antigua #Caribbean #twinmom #traveling #travelingwithtwins #beachreading #summer #sun #palmtrees #lounging #breathing #blueskies #waves #seabreeze #bikini #reading #books #unwind #nomakeup
View this post on Instagram
Excited to see what this week may bring 💫 This shot was taken at the original #OntheWaterfront location which is one of my all time fave movies. . . 📷 Photocred: Lance Ferguson @lkf8915 💃 Styling @emily_bogner_ 💄💇♀️ HMU by me . . . . #actresstrynamodel #actress #photoshoot #photography #styling #stylist #portfolio #actor #brooklyn #eastriver #ringlight #photos #williamsburg
View this post on Instagram
Last night at the Emmys Performers Nominee Reception. So in love with this stunner from @marcbouwer 😍❤️ . . . . . . . . #emmy #emmys2018 #fyc #foryourconsideration #foryoursee #bestlimitedseries #godless #netflix #losangeles #emmyweekend #awardseason #marcbouwer #dress #designer #redcarpet
View this post on Instagram
Ready for the @bafta tea party! Thank you @loriyoungmakeup @violetgrey for the amazing glam and hiding those under eye bags from no sleep and airplanes. I can’t wait to come back. @nicolemillernyc Thank you always for making me look and feel so fabulous!!! I never want to take this off again 🌟💄#emmys2018 . . . . . . . . #emmy #emmys2018 #fyc #foryourconsideration #foryoursee #bestlimitedseries #godless #netflix #losangeles #emmyweekend #awardseason #glam #violetgrey #hair #makeup #glamsession #melroseplace #hollywood #losangeles
View this post on Instagram
A humongous shoutout to all the amazing people who made this glam happen for the #Godless premiere (and lemme tell you - a lot had to be done for this sleep deprived twin mommy!). Thank you so much for your artistry and talent @marymakeup @menelaosnyc @marcbouwer @danabronfman @ericksonbeamon @juleswstylist_ @christocurlisto @renee.huffman
View this post on Instagram
Loved everything about last night. @blindspotting by @daveeddiggs and @rafaelcasal is an incredible, beautiful, important film EVERYONE should see. Loved my glam by @caravannyc. Thank you to @byronlarsbm for this beauty 💃@mustaev_usa @patchology . . . . . . . . . #premiere #filmpremiere #Lionsgate #Film #Movie #actors #rappers #musicians #artists #somuchtalent #hamilton #rap #music #oakland #Blindspotting #nyc #cinemasociety #publichotel #angelika #redcarpet #fashion #style #stylist #actress #fashion #glam #makeup #twinmom #schauspielerin #roterteppich #redcarpetstyle