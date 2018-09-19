This Amy Adams Look-Alike Is So Uncanny, She Fooled the Media

Scroll To See More Images

Move over, Isla Fisher. There’s a new Amy Adams look-alike in town: Christiane Seidel. Seidel, who stars on Netflix’s Godless, was mistaken for Adams when she attended the 70th Emmy Awards on Monday—and we can totally see why.

Seidel, who might be best known for her four-season run on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, gave serious Amy Adams vibes when she walked the Emmys red carpet in a bright red dress with a sweetheart-neckline and shoulder cut-outs. But it wasn’t Seidel’s dress or makeup that fooled Adams fans. It was her scarlet red hair, which she wore in over one shoulder in loose Hollywood waves, that looked almost identical to Adams’s signature crimson shade.

Even Seidel couldn’t deny the similarity. In an Instagram of her on the red carpet, Seidel left a tongue-in-cheek hashtag, nodding to the many fans and media outlets, including the Daily Mail, who mistook her for Adams. “#notamyadams,” she wrote.

After the Emmys, Seidel continued to poke fun at her resemblance to the Sharp Objects star by retweeting articles about the internet’s reaction to her Adams-like looks. In one tweet, Adams even asked Access Hollywood if she could use the outlet’s side-by-side pictures for her made-up website, fakeamyadams.com

The Emmys weren’t the first time that Seidel has been compared to Adams either. In June, she recalled a photoshoot at New York’s Standard Hotel where some fans mistook her for Adams. “Master of photography @karstenstaiger recently took this shot in front of @thestandard hotel. Then some guests asked the waitress if I was Amy Adams. Should I have said yes? 😂” she wrote on Instagram.

Now for the real test. Is Seidel actually Adams’s doppelgänger or was the Emmys a fluke? We’re inclined to believe that she’s Amy Adams 2.0, but take a look at her most uncanny pictures below and decide for herself. We need a triplet selfie with Adams, Fisher and Seidel ASAP.