The 2018 amFAR Gala Had the Coolest Red Carpet of the Year

Though high-profile awards shows like the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, Emmy’s and Grammy’s typically demand the most red carpet attention, myriad other ceremonies boast the same head-turning style.

The latest event to catch our eye? The amFAR Gala, an annual black-tie gathering that raises money for its namesake, amFAR, a nonprofit organization specializing in funding AIDS research.

The ninth annual Los Angeles amFAR Gala was held Thursday night, and celebrities turned out in spades. Everyone from Heidi Klum and Gigi Gorgeous to Chris Tucker and Darren Criss showed up, but more notable than their attendance were their ensembles.

Stars hit the red carpet in head-to-toe head-turning fashion, with Katy Perry donning a feather cape resembling angel wings, Victoria Justice clad in neon ruffles and influencer Abla Sofy wearing a white jumpsuit with a dramatic silhouette.

Scroll down to take the same vicarious tour of the 2018 amFAR Gala red carpet as you would for any other ceremony, and prepare for seriously avant-garde style.