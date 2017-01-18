StyleCaster
17 Things to Shop at American Apparel’s Closing Sale

by
Photo: Courtesy of American Apparel

It’s the end of an era: American Apparel announced last week that it would shutter all 110 remaining retail stores after a slow, decade-long decline from the top. At its height in 2007, America Apparel was pushing risqué, so-tight-they-hurt leggings, faux workout clothes, and V-neck tee shirts alongside Mark Zuckerberg-approved hoodies, all under the guise of sexual liberation and sweatshop-free manufacturing. At its best, it was basics for decent prices. At its worst, it was hipster sleaze.

And while no official plans have been announced to close AA’s online component, the brand’s death seems imminent: The company that acquired it is also separating itself from AA’s Los Angeles manufacturing facilities, and now it’s having a 40 percent-off-everything sale—something that seems pretty regular over the past few months. Sure, the sale isn’t exactly pegged to its online presence vanishing, but it’s not hard to put two and two together. In the spirit of good ol’ American consumerism, we rounded up 17 things to scoop up before it’s too late. Bodysuits, thermals, and all the high-waisted mom jeans you could ever ask for, ahead.

1 of 17
Cropped Fisherman Pullover
Cropped Fisherman Pullover

Cropped Fisherman Pullover, $76; at American Apparel

Photo: American Apparel
8 Wale Corduroy Button Front A-Line Skirt
8 Wale Corduroy Button Front A-Line Skirt

8 Wale Corduroy Button Front A-Line Skirt, $31; at American Apparel

Photo: American Apparel
Unisex Denim Jacket
Unisex Denim Jacket

Unisex Denim Jacket, $125; at American Apparel

Photo: American Apparel
Striped 2x1 Rib Keyhole Long Sleeve Bodysuit
Striped 2x1 Rib Keyhole Long Sleeve Bodysuit

Striped 2x1 Rib Keyhole Long Sleeve Bodysuit, $19; at American Apparel

Photo: American Apparel
Cotton Spandex Jersey Cross-Back Bra
Cotton Spandex Jersey Cross-Back Bra

Cotton Spandex Jersey Cross-Back Bra, $14; at American Apparel

Photo: American Apparel
Cropped Flex Fleece Zip Hoodie
Cropped Flex Fleece Zip Hoodie

Cropped Flex Fleece Zip Hoodie, $45; at American Apparel

Photo: American Apparel
High-Waist Jean
High-Waist Jean

High-Waist Jean, $90; at American Apparel

Photo: American Apparel
Unisex Baby Thermal Henley Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Unisex Baby Thermal Henley Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Unisex Baby Thermal Henley Long Sleeve T-Shirt, $15; at American Apparel

Photo: American Apparel
Harper Wide Leg Jumpsuit
Harper Wide Leg Jumpsuit

Harper Wide Leg Jumpsuit, $57; at American Apparel

Photo: American Apparel
Printed Thermal Henley Long Sleeve Bodysuit
Printed Thermal Henley Long Sleeve Bodysuit

Printed Thermal Henley Long Sleeve Bodysuit, $39; at American Apparel

Photo: American Apparel
Christie Panty
Christie Panty

Christie Panty, $16; at American Apparel

Photo: American Apparel
Striped 2x1 Rib Mock Neck Long Sleeve Mini Dress
Striped 2x1 Rib Mock Neck Long Sleeve Mini Dress

Striped 2x1 Rib Mock Neck Long Sleeve Mini Dress, $18; at American Apparel

Photo: American Apparel
Interlock Running Short
Interlock Running Short

Interlock Running Short, $22; at American Apparel

Photo: American Apparel
Velvet Long Sleeve Deep V Skater Dress
Velvet Long Sleeve Deep V Skater Dress

Velvet Long Sleeve Deep V Skater Dress, $29; at American Apparel

Photo: American Apparel
Lumberjack Beanie
Lumberjack Beanie

Lumberjack Beanie, $18; at American Apparel

Photo: American Apparel
Striped 2x1 Rib Turtleneck Top
Striped 2x1 Rib Turtleneck Top

Striped 2x1 Rib Turtleneck Top, $18; at American Apparel

Photo: American Apparel
Velvet Amelia Jacket
Velvet Amelia Jacket

Velvet Amelia Jacket, $44; at American Apparel

Photo: American Apparel

