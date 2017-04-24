Amber Rose Shows Off Stretch Marks, Cellulite in No-Makeup Video

Amber Rose is not here for being small. She lives large, posting whatever she damn well pleases and captioning her shots from her weekend at Coachella #Hoechella. That’s just how she rolls, and we applaud her for it. Most recently, she was apparently feeling herself in a one-piece swimsuit, so she took to Instagram to document a little video of herself working it out, captioning it, “Trappin #cellulite#stretchmarks 😍.”

In the short film, Rose shows off her body—stretch marks, cellulite, and all, because who cares?!—while relaxing on a pool lounger, without a stitch of makeup on her face. Her self-esteem and self-confidence radiates through the lens. She is clearly living her best life, and encouraging—nay, challenging—others to do the same.

Trappin #cellulite #stretchmarks 😍 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Apr 23, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

Rose posted a second shot of herself maxin’ relaxin’ after posting the video, adding, “Bathing suit by @astridbavaresco #heraswim 🙏🏽😘😍.” Yes, woman!

We found Rose’s exact swimsuit online at Hera—appropriately called the “Sea Monster”—and it’s only $62. If you’re in the market for a super sexy suit for summer, look no more. And then you can recreate Rose’s video for yourself—if you so desire.