13 Amazon Prime Day Fashion and Beauty Deals Worth Shopping

It’s that time of year again. Shoppers are sitting by their computers, anxiously refreshing their web browsers until the clock strikes 3 p.m. on Monday, July 16—the exact moment Amazon Prime Day begins.

Amazon Prime Day is now in its fourth iteration—with the first-ever Prime Day kicking off in 2015—and at this point, it’s practically a national holiday. Think about it: People spend the weeks leading up to it talking about it, planning for it and generally anticipating it. Plus, the day itself is consumed by a bunch of joyous online shopping, which is pretty basically a communal activity since we’re all doing the same thing at the same time.

Like any other holiday, Amazon Prime Day brings with it stressors (as well as delights). Since there are so many deals to sift through, sale FOMO is pretty much inevitable; my Amazon Prime Day tradition involves scrolling through approximately five pages of deals before becoming completely overwhelmed by all the discounts awaiting me.

I’m not sure how much stuff I like on this page—should I try to navigate to a different one? But if I do that, I’ll leave behind the five pages I’ve already gone through; is that a waste of time? What if I find something I really want but it sells out before I get to it because it’s on page 43 and I’m only on page five? Is there a right way to do this, because everything I try feels so wrong??

Sale-induced existential crises aside, it’s clear that Amazon Prime Day is both incredibly wonderful and incredibly intimidating. To help you sort through all the noise (and avoid developing the sale FOMO that plagues me annually), we’ve gone ahead and highlighted 13 fashion and beauty deals worth shopping this Prime Day. Because you shouldn’t have to scroll through 100 pages of discounts just to find the best stuff on offer (unless, of course, you want to).