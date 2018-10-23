19 Unconventional Spin-Offs of the Iconic Tan Trench

Ah, the iconic neutral hued trench. It’s a staple—an outerwear classic that transcends seasonality, seamlessly transitioning from month to month as the rest of our wardrobes changes. Even more incredible: Despite its timelessness, the trench coat always manages to look modern, fresh and totally on trend.
Tan trenches are so versatile we could practically live in them. But sometimes, we crave something different. Sometimes, we want to inject a little flair into an otherwise routine outerwear selection. Sometimes, we wish our go-to trench came in a variety of colors, textures and silhouettes—rather than just the one.
Whenever this desire arises in us, we turn to our favorite designers and retailers—crossing our fingers that they’ve offered unconventional spins on tried-and-true outerwear basics. And this season, they definitely have. So if you’re looking to add some flavor to the standard trench template, there are plenty of revamped spin-offs to shop.
Now, we’re certainly not advocating for abandoning the flagship neutral toned trench altogether. (We’d never!) But these reimagined descendents of the classic design offer the same wearability, with just a touch of unconventionality.
From luxe satin fabrics in of-the-moment colorways to patent designs and embossed textures, these trench coats give the quintessential staple a contemporary makeover.
Design Satin Trench
Retaining the standard trench cut, this silky mauve trench updates the classic piece with a touch of femininity. It's designed with notch lapels and functional pockets, and it includes a removable self-tie waist belt so you can throw it over a flirty maxi dress or fasten it shut when you're out on a chilly evening.
Satin trench, $119 at ASOS
Belted Trench Cape
This reinvented neutral trench is updated with a voluminous cape cut for a fresh take on a classic.
Belted cape trench, $179 at & Other Stories
Marc Jacobs Trench Coat
This patent vinyl trench is an even (though elevated) blend of raincoat and trench coat. And, yes, thanks to the technical fabrication, you can actually wear it in the rain.
Marc Jacobs trench coat, $495 at Shopbop
Mansur Gavriel Translucent Iridescent Trench
This pastel reflective trench is the sartorial equivalent of this year's holographic highlighter trend in beauty. Shine on.
Mansur Gavriel translucent iridescent trench coat, $1,085 at Nordstrom
Topshop Angie Trench Coat
This check-patterned trench nods to vintage tailoring while still looking current.
Topshop Angie trench coat, $150 at Nordstrom
GRLFRND Donna Wanderlust Trench
This GRLFRND piece gives both the iconic '90s-throwback denim jacket and classic trench a modern update in one fell swoop.
GRLFRND Donna wanderlust trench, $298 at Revolve
Free People Abbey Road Duster
This ankle-length trench embraces one of the season's biggest trends: corduroy in an ultra-fall-appropriate terra-cotta hue.
Abbey Road duster, $198 at Free People
Pixie Market Olive Two-Tone Plaid Trench Coat
This traditional three-quarter-length trench is designed with a traditional waist belt and functional pockets. Even better: It features plaid peek-a-boo detailing on the back for an unexpected twist.
Olive two-tone plaid trench coat, $219 at Pixie Market
Free People Leopard Trench
Embracing yet another one of this season's biggest trends, this luxe faux-fur leopard trench is a style upgrade in just one piece.
Leopard trench, $328 at Free People
Tibi Oversized Trench Coat
This faux-fur trench by Tibi is an instant outfit transformer that will make just about anything you pair it with look cooler. Best of all, it's actually practical for winter weather, so you won't have to worry about what to layer underneath for warmth. Say hello to your new favorite winter coat.
Tibi faux fur oversized trench coat, $695 at Shopbop
Fleur du Mal Evergreen Trench Coat
This silky trench coat keeps the style's traditional cut but re-envisions the piece, rendering it in silky fabric and one of this season's most coveted colors.
Fleur du Mal evergreen trench coat, $537 at Shopbop
Farrow Rosario Trench Jacket
Perfect for petite women concerned about the prospect of a full-length trench swallowing their shorter frame, this abbreviated trench jacket borrows all of the expected design details of the trench with a flattering cropped length.
Farrow Rosario trench jacket, $120 at Need Supply
Thom Browne Double-Breasted Wool Trench Coat
Situated at the intersection of trench, peacoat and blazer, this modified trench is perfect for those who like to experiment with proportion and asymmetrical hemlines.
Thom Browne double-breasted wool trench, $2,450 at LuisaViaRoma
Chrissy Tapestry Trench Coat
A printed coat is one of the easiest ways to transform a look. While monochromatic trench coats may be the golden standard, an unexpected offshoot like this textural, floral print number offers a fun change of pace.
Chrissy tapestry trench coat, $440 at Anthropologie
Opening Ceremony Metallic Shell Trench Coat
This silver statement trench is more chic than space age. Unexpected puffed sleeves and a belted waist give the coat an avant-garde appeal without looking too sculptural.
Opening Ceremony metallic shell trench coat, $425 at Net-a-Porter
Blank NYC Vegan Leather Trench Coat
A leather motorcycle jacket is a quintessential outerwear staple. The timeless trench gets a cool-girl update with luxe vegan leather and metal hardware.
Blank NYC faux-leather trench coat, $158 at Anthropologie
Free People Bryant Velvet Trench Coat
While a traditional neutral trench is usually restricted for daytime wear, this sumptuous velvet coat looks just as chic paired with jeans and booties as it does layered over a silky evening dress. If you're looking for an unexpectedly versatile piece for the holidays, this might just be your go-to.
Bryant velvet trench coach, $248 at Free People
Topshop Croc-Embossed Trench Coat
This textural take on the snakeskin trend comes to form in this unapologetically brazen croc-embossed trench in a rich scarlet hue.
Topshop croc-embossed trench coat, $150 at Nordstrom
Burberry Patchwork Checked Cotton Trench Coat
When you think of an iconic trench coat, Burberry's portfolio likely come to mind first. Their impeccably tailored trenches have historically been known as the gold standard on the luxury market, and this plaid printed spin-off is no different.
Burberry patchwork checked cotton trench, $2,490 at Net-a-Porter
