Alicia Silverstone Just Wore Her Iconic ‘Clueless’ Outfit 22 Years After It Came Out

It’s been 22 years since the premiere of “Clueless. And while everyone on our Instagram feeds has dressed up as the film’s fashion-forward heroine, Cher Horowitz, for Halloween at least once in the past two decades, there was still one person who we were anxiously waiting to don the costume—the actress who originated the role, Alicia Silverstone.

Well, the wait is over. On Saturday, the 41-year-old actress sported the iconic yellow-and-black skirt suit for an episode “Lip Sync Battle,” and TBH, we were totally buggin’. The photo, which was posted by “Lip Sync Battle” co-host and self-proclaimed “Clueless” superfan, Chrissy Teigen, featured Silverstone dressed head-to-toe like Cher with strappy white heels, shin-high socks, tousled blonde hair, and, of course, the character’s highly Instagrammable skirt suit.

The ’90s icon posed alongside Teigen who was dressed in a robe and carrying her 1-year-old daughter, Luna. In typical Chrissy Teigen fashion, the 31-year-old model fangirled over the shot on Twitter, where she revealed that she’s only asked for two celebrity selfies in her life: one with Beyoncé (understandable) and the other with Silverstone dressed as Cher.

“How am I supposed to sleep? I think I’ve asked for 2 photos in my entire life. @AliciaSilv and beyonce,” Teigen tweeted.

Judging from Teigen’s very wide ear-to-ear grin, she appears to be a legitimate superfan. Luna, on the other hand look, ahem, a little clueless. Might be because the film was before her time. Either way, we Teigen cultures her daughter so they can pull of an epic “Clueless”-inspired family costume somewhere down the road.