Alexandra Daddario on the Workout That Keeps Her Physically and Mentally in Shape

Alexandra Daddario is coming clean: She’s a germaphobe. In between playing in the park with her two “really disgusting” jobs, traveling on germ-infested airplanes, and spilling boxed lunches on herself as she navigates from sets to meetings, Daddario, star of “Baywatch” and the “Percy Jackson” franchise, relies on one thing to keep her sane: antibacterial wipes (in addition to gossip about Pusha-T’s beef with Drake, which she mentioned not once but twice in our 10-minute interview).

Daddario’s wipes of choice are Kleenex Wet Wipes, which she said she used long before she became an ambassador for the brand. Not only are the wipes solid at cleaning dog slobber from her hands and sanitizing plane seats before a long flight, but Daddario also uses them as face wipes due to their alcohol-free and chemicals-free formula, leaving her skin clean but not dry. “Like a lot of young people, we’re running from place to place,” Daddario tells StyleCaster. “It’s a great way to keep yourself clean and germ-free.”

Of course, keeping wet wipes on hand isn’t the only way Daddario stays healthy during the summer. From the energy-boosting breakfasts she makes in her kitchen every morning to the sweat-breaking workout she does to stay both physically and mentally in shape, Daddario’s food and fitness routine is something we can learn from. Find out how she spends her day ahead.

For breakfast I had: This morning was a bit of a rush. I had a cup of coffee. And I usually have either an egg sandwich or sometimes I’ll have some fruit depending on how I feel.

For lunch I had: Chicken with vegetables and cauliflower.

Today I snacked on: I actually love a tablespoon of honey or peanut butter on the go which is a little bit strange. On set, you don’t really have time to eat in between takes, so it’s a really quick way to get energy that’s healthy. I also like granola bars. Just keeping something easy with me.

#repost @hhgarcia41 #fbf A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) on Feb 23, 2018 at 5:12pm PST

My go-to healthy drink is: I always get this same smoothie near my house. It has blueberries, whey protein, and a bunch of fruit. That way, I’m like, “OK. I’ve gotten my fruit out of the way for the day.”

My favorite workout is: I love hot yoga. Hot yoga is my favorite thing. It’s a great combination of good for your body but also good for your mind in the way that you approach yourself and the world around you. It’s great for an hour to put your cell phone away, be with yourself, and focus on being in the moment.

My guilty-pleasure food is: I like to mix ice cream with a chocolate bar. I’ll try to measure it out. I’ll crush up a chocolate bar and put that in one bowl, and then I’ll put a couple of scoops of ice cream, and I’ll mix them together bite by bite.

Om A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) on Nov 24, 2017 at 4:08am PST

The one thing that always gets me motivated to work out is: I know how much better I’ll feel afterward. As soon as you get to yoga, they say, “Congratulations. Because the hard part is over.” Because the hard part is getting there, and once you motivate yourself to get there, you enjoy doing it.

My favorite healthy restaurant is: I love Earthbar. That’s a classic West Hollywood staple. They have smoothies. They have all kinds of drinks. They have really healthy prepackaged snacks that are really great to get on the go if you’re busy.

The three ingredients you’ll always find in my kitchen are: Honey. Eggs. Gluten-free bread. My roommate and I, we almost compete to see who can make the best hole-in-one. Basically, if we don’t have eggs and bread in our house, then that really messes up our routine.

My biggest health tip to travelers is: Nobody wants to be sick when they’re traveling. So an antibacterial on a plane. I’m a huge germaphobe. If you have an antibacterial wipe to wipe down the seat with, just for your peace of mind, but also I think it helps you from getting sick. And getting sleep is a big important thing. Really be easy on yourself when you travel. Don’t have that extra drink. Go home and get some rest.

My go-to healthy meal is: I like to cook quinoa, and then I usually crack an egg into that, and I’ll chop up an avocado and put that in there, with a little bit of salt or chicken broth. It’s a quick way to make a really healthy but filling meal. It takes about 15 minutes.

The top songs on my workout playlist right now are: Well, have you heard Pusha T’s new diss track? That’s getting on there. Because I’m fascinated with that. I’m obsessed with this band called Frightened Rabbit. They have some really great songs. One is called “The Loneliness and the Scream.” It’s sort of a depressing song, but it has a ton of energy to it too. And “Never Be the Same” by Camila Cabello. And of course Beyoncé. Lemonade is always being played.

The best part of my job is: Getting to meet all kinds of people. I’m fascinated by people. I’m endlessly curious about people and why they do the things that they do and what they can teach me about me, and I get to meet so many different people traveling and on different sets. I get to meet people whom I wouldn’t normally get to meet. So I feel really lucky that I have the opportunity to do things like that.