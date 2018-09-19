15 Alcohol-Free Products That Won’t Dry Out Already Parched Hair

While we had a mind-blowing summer filled with pool floats, mindless beach reads, and plenty of margaritas, the sun was also prominent during that time, and unfortunately, our hair took a hit. Heat beating down on your locks as you flip through a magazine by the pool can leave your hair incredibly dry and damaged, not to mention the harm inflicted by any summer blonde highlights you may have decided to add.

If you weren’t careful enough to protect your strands during the summer months with a hair SPF or leave-in conditioners, now is the time to give them some serious rehab. You could go ahead and slop on just any hydrating product, but the harsh reality is that many of our favorite “nourishing” hair products are actually packed to the brim with harmful alcohols that can dry out your locks even more. Making sure your hair products are alcohol-free year round is smart, but after baking it in the sun for months, it’s crucial. Some retailers like Amazon and Target even have an “alcohol-free” section in their hair category because they know that people are starting to steer away from the ingredient.

Reading ingredients lists can be daunting, and sometimes the typical consumer doesn’t even understand what some of these ingredients even are, but have no fear. We’re here to give you the lowdown on the best alcohol-free hair products currently on the market. From hairsprays and dry shampoos to rinses and conditioners, read ahead to shop some of our favorite non-damaging post-summer hair products.