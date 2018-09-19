15 Alcohol-Free Products That Won’t Dry Out Already Parched Hair

While we had a mind-blowing summer filled with pool floats, mindless beach reads, and plenty of margaritas, the sun was also prominent during that time, and unfortunately, our hair took a hit. Heat beating down on your locks as you flip through a magazine by the pool can leave your hair incredibly dry and damaged, not to mention the harm inflicted by any summer blonde highlights you may have decided to add.
If you weren’t careful enough to protect your strands during the summer months with a hair SPF or leave-in conditioners, now is the time to give them some serious rehab. You could go ahead and slop on just any hydrating product, but the harsh reality is that many of our favorite “nourishing” hair products are actually packed to the brim with harmful alcohols that can dry out your locks even more. Making sure your hair products are alcohol-free year round is smart, but after baking it in the sun for months, it’s crucial. Some retailers like Amazon and Target even have an “alcohol-free” section in their hair category because they know that people are starting to steer away from the ingredient.
Reading ingredients lists can be daunting, and sometimes the typical consumer doesn’t even understand what some of these ingredients even are, but have no fear. We’re here to give you the lowdown on the best alcohol-free hair products currently on the market. From hairsprays and dry shampoos to rinses and conditioners, read ahead to shop some of our favorite non-damaging post-summer hair products.
SheaMoisture Low Porosity Baobab & Tea Tree Oils Protein-Free Leave-In Detangler
Tangled hair is a thing of the past with this gentle leave-in conditioner that's made with natural and certified organic ingredients like tea tree oil, spearmint extract and baobab oil.
Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream
If you love fresh-from-a-blowout hair, you can get it at home with this styling cream. It helps to smooth pesky flyaways, condition and add serious shine.
Aussie Alcohol-Free Hairspray
Thanks to aloe, jojoba oil and sea kelp, hair will stay in place but also be soft to the touch.
$5 at Target
DevaCurl Frizz-Free Volumizing Foam Lightweight Body Booster
This lightweight foam is the ideal mixture of lemongrass and sunflower oil to give your locks some in-your-face volume, definition and shine.
Carol's Daughter Hair Milk Alcohol-Free Gel
This gel's formula is packed with agave, karaya gum and astragalus gum give you back control over your strands—without the damaging effects of alcohol.
$12 at HSN
Pantene Pro-V Air Spray Extra Hold Alcohol-Free
When your style requires a strong hold to keep everything in place, look no further than this alcohol-free lightweight hairspray.
Bumble and bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protective Primer
Apply this multitasking primer to your hair to instantly detangle, soften and tame frizz—all while protecting against the harsh effects of UV and heat.
OUAI Wave Spray
Jen Atkin's got your back with her alcohol-free wave spray that provides your locks with an effortless texture that makes you look fresh out of the salt water.
Innersense Hydrating Cream Hairbath
After use, those with dry, coarse and/or damaged hair will praise the hair gods because of the incredible hydration, strength and shine this cream shampoo provides.
R+Co Acid Wash ACV Cleansing Rinse
Don't worry about your color or natural oils stripping when you cleanse with this apple cider vinegar rinse. It's incredibly gentle, keeps your scalp nicely balanced and leaves your hair hella shiny.
IGK Mixed Feelings Leave-In Blonde Drops
The thing with refreshing your color is that the products normally contain ingredients that will totally dry out your locks. With these blonde drops, you can instantly tone blonde, silver or violet hair without worry.
The Doux Sucka Free Moisturizing Shampoo
After you shampoo with this hydrating pick, you'll be left with locks that are ultra-moisturized with shea butter, sunflower seed extract and nutrient-rich sea silk.
Kenra Shaping Spray 21
This alcohol-free hairspray doesn't skimp on hold. You won't have to worry about your hair going haywire thanks to the extra-firm hold and high-shine finish.
$19 at ULTA
It's a 10 Miracle Leave-In Plus Keratin
After hopping out of the shower, spritz this leave-in conditioner onto wet hair. As it dries, you'll begin to fall in love with the detangling properties, natural shine it helps to bring forward and the renewed health that it seems to bring to your locks.
$21 at ULTA
Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Biotin Dry Shampoo
No matter what hair type you possess, this dry shampoo will revive your hair with just a few puffs. The charcoal helps to draw out impurities from the scalp to make sure your hair is looking and feeling as clean as it does when it's freshly washed.
$24 at Sephora
