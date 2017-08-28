25 Epic Street Style Looks From AfroPunk Fest 2017

They say the best festivals happen in the spring and early summer. Liars. If haven’t heard of it yet, Brooklyn’s Afropunk Fest is an absolute must-see for music—and fashion—lovers. This year, top performers like Solange, Willow Smith, SZA, and Gary Clark Jr. hit the stage and gave incredible performances. And it doesn’t end there.

Some of the most vibrant scenes at Afropunk can be found offstage, as free-spirited festival-goers celebrated performers with afros, bold lipsticks and multi-colored braids your teenaged self would die for. And if you’re into fashion on any level (and we mean ANY level), the thrift shop pieces, leg warmers and culottes in happy hues will make your soul rejoice.

Ahead, check out a few of our favorite looks and raise a glass to the attendees at Commodore Barry Park’s coolest festival who sent summer out with a bang (Instagram hashtags noted in many).