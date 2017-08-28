StyleCaster
25 Epic Street Style Looks From AfroPunk Fest 2017

25 Epic Street Style Looks From AfroPunk Fest 2017

They say the best festivals happen in the spring and early summer. Liars. If haven’t heard of it yet, Brooklyn’s Afropunk Fest is an absolute must-see for music—and fashion—lovers. This year, top performers like Solange, Willow Smith, SZA, and Gary Clark Jr. hit the stage and gave incredible performances. And it doesn’t end there.

MORE: How to Wear Leather in the Summer

Some of the most vibrant scenes at Afropunk can be found offstage, as free-spirited festival-goers celebrated performers with afros, bold lipsticks and multi-colored braids your teenaged self would die for. And if you’re into fashion on any level (and we mean ANY level), the thrift shop pieces, leg warmers and culottes in happy hues will make your soul rejoice.

MORE: 6 New Ways to Wear a Matching Set

Ahead, check out a few of our favorite looks and raise a glass to the attendees at Commodore Barry Park’s coolest festival who sent summer out with a bang (Instagram hashtags noted in many).

Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Metallic Magic

This sexy metallic bodysuit and casual sandals are making us crave a thrift store binge shopping session immediately—and that afro completes the bold look.

@_namukasa_

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Curly Coils

Contrary to popular belief, you don't have to have braids and flower crowns for a killer festival ensemble. Show off your curly hair (and amazing abs). Curly girls, rejoice!

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Floral Fantasy

This gorgeous flower 'fro is complemented perfectly by peachy cheeks, wine lips, and a nude top that lets the petals have center stage.

@Rockwell826

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Girl Power

We're taking notes from @bidismalls and @tatamilan, who are so on-trend in colorful, graphic pants and an airy, white dress.

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Big and Bold

Excuse us while we take in this gorgeous blond afro, dreamily paired with natural makeup and a silky pastel scarf.

@Samantha_sunflower

Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
All Black Everything

This lovely lady effortlessly shows that black isn't just a city staple, but also a festival must-have.

@echolibrary

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Green With Envy

Braids are always chic, but in neon green, they're festive as hell—especially when paired with gold jewelry and an artfully done cat-eye.

@Nahf0ol

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Royal Beauty

All hail @thine_queen_tut.

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Diva Duo

THOSE BRAIDS, though. These ladies are a lesson in how to do festival hair right.

@just.bree; @naturallybigbritt

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Platform Perfect

Rose-tinted shades + white platforms + a floor-sweeping, sheer cardigan = a so-chic, retro yet modern look.

@ashleighchubbybunny

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Peek-a-Boo

A basic-seeming cropped sweatshirt and ripped jeans reveal full-body fishnet beneath. The patent-leather oxfords are the perfect finishing touch.

@_____fathercreep_____

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Timely Fashion

Bantu knots. Camouflage. Crop Top. Need we say more?

@Leariellesimone

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Rock Star

Now, THIS is how you slay Afropunk. The gorgeous @myss_willis stuns in a neon bodysuit and flawless hair.

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Electric Blues

Our favorite festival lip color is always one that compliments your skin tone and feels fresh and surprising: Enter this perfect bright blue.

@lightkeeperschild

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Rainbow Brite

Knee-high socks and sneakers are what take this cute look to new levels of cool.

@killingmermaids

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Hot Hair

This cotton candy pink afro has us wishing summer—and its accompanying festival fun—would never end.

@Theresa.morgan

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Flower Child

Because if there's ever a time and a place in life for head-to-toe sunflowers, it's Afropunk Fest.

@Poetrynpapyrus

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Pretty in Pink

@Bornanempress proves that pale pinks can be sexy, not twee.

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Festival Flavor

This is how to be comfortable AF while also making a serious festival fashion statement.

@Faty_84

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Hot Mama

Skip the cutoff shorts, flower crowns, and jumpers. This beauty killed the game in an all-pink ensemble.

@ashleighthelion

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Man Up

@Iconicvizion's 'locs and gold jewelery are tried-and-true festival staples.

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Wonder Woman

Pairing a sexy bra top and major gladiator statement necklace with oversized, sporty shorts was a brilliant move.

@romanak

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Winning Look

Five stars for this overall amazing look, complete with hot pink strappy lace-up sandals, fanny pack, and so-cool glasses.

@Chic_afriquee

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Pretty Lady

Off the shoulder top with matching flowers? We're so here for this look.

@_nana_booboo

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Sister, Sister

Zianne and Jojone Cuff looking low-key gorgeous with silver face paint and braids.

Photo: Rochelle Brockington

