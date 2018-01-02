10 Easy Ways to Feel Better in 2018 for Under $20

It’s inevitable: January rolls around, and like clockwork, your brain (and just about every magazine article) plots out what you can do better in the new year. Somewhere between drinking all those holiday-spice lattes and reflecting on the good times of the past 12 months, the little voice inside you starts saying, You really should do more yoga. You said you’d try meditation last year. Why did you stop running when it got cold?
No matter how much you love and accept yourself, it’s hard not to feel like you should do more: make more time for cooking, exercise more days a week and prioritize self-care daily. And you know what? That’s OK. You can love yourself exactly where you’re at and still recognize where you want to be. Your goal can be as simple as feeling better, which is why we’ve rounded up 10 products — all under $20 — to improve your well-being in 2018.
Calming candle
Don't underestimate the power of a good candle when you need a sense of calm. Pure Plant uses coconut wax, which burns clearer than soy wax, and the brand's emphasis on aromatherapy means everything is clean and pure and potent. You'll never say "I can't even smell it" again.
3.1 oz Holiday Clear Apothecary Jar Peace on Earth candle, $12 at Pure Plant
Essential oil
Aromatherapy can do wonders for your well-being, but it can get expensive. Eden's Garden essential oils are 100% pure and cost about $6 for 5 ml. Bonus tip: Start your morning by adding a few drops to a wash cloth in the shower. Keep it out of the water's direct line, but where it can still get wet, and steam.
Uplift Synergy Blend 100% Pure Therapeutic Grade Essential Oil, 5 ml, $6.25 at Amazon
Workout app
Instead of forking over big bucks for a fancy gym membership, try downloading a workout app instead. Our personal favorite is Nike Training Camp, which is free. Video demonstrations walk you through each movement and the workouts always kick your butt.
Nike Training Club app, free at Nike
Sheet mask
There's nothing wrong with a goal to pamper yourself more, and if you haven't tried a sheet mask yet, the time is now. There's no rinsing required, so they're great for road trips and long plane rides. You might get some funny looks, but your skin will feel great.
Dr. Jart+ Dermask Water Jet Vital Hydra Solution Deep Hydration Sheet Mask, $6 at Sephora
A go-to lip balm
Sometimes, it seems like all you need is one good lip balm and you could survive on a desert island (OK, pizza delivery would help, too). But if you've ever been without lip balm in a desperate moment, you understand the need to always have it handy. Carmex Comfort Care earns bonus points for being cruelty-free, meaning the brand never tests on our furry friends.
Carmex Comfort Care Colloidal Oatmeal Lip Balm in Mixed Berry, $1.99 at CVS
Foam Roller
If you've been living with aches and pains — or expect to have sore muscles from a new workout routine — a foam roller will be your bestie. Check out these exercises you can try with one.
LuxFit Premium High Density Foam Roller, 6" x 12" round, $8.75 at Amazon
Mini aromatherapy diffuser
Once again, essential oils do not have to be expensive. Snag this mini diffuser from Amazon and you'll be just as happy. Warning: You'll want one for every room in your house. Plus, this one is portable, so you can take it in the car.
SpaRoom Aromafier Portable Fragrance Essential Oil Diffuser, $9.75 at Amazon
Soda substitute
Still can't kick your soda habit? We get it. Orange soda is a personal weakness of ours. If you want to cut down, start substituting it with naturally flavored sparkling water. La Croix makes so many flavors (such as pineapple strawberry and apple berry) that you may actually find it fun to experiment with mixing.
La Croix sparkling water, 12-pack, $5.54 at Amazon
Yoga wheel
If you've been working on your yoga moves, this wheel could lend a helping hand. Even if you're not a yogi, YouTube has some basic tutorials that will show you poses to practice and help you stretch out all the drama.
Calm Yoga Wheel, $9.97 at Walmart
Motivational mug
Last but not least, give your morning coffee a boost. If you have a favorite quote, there's probably a mug for it. It's a little simple and a little cheesy, but sometimes it's just the reminder you need.
MAUAG Inspirational Quote Coffee Mug, $9.99 at Amazon
