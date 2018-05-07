StyleCaster
Our Favorite Summer Decor Pieces for Under $25

Our Favorite Summer Decor Pieces for Under $25

Our Favorite Summer Decor Pieces for Under $25
Photo: Ikea, Target, Anthropologie, Getty Images/Design: Kenzie Mastroe/SheKnows

Warm weather is finally here, and when we’re not busy trying to find the perfect bathing suit and reading up on the best beach vacation destinations, we’re busy shaking the winter blues from our homes in favor of some summer sunshine. Sometimes, all it takes is a few accessories or accent pieces to transform your house, but you don’t want to have to spend a fortune just to keep up with the changing seasons. Luckily, there are a lot of inexpensive items out there that will make your home feel like a summer getaway, even if you can’t actually get away during the warmer months.

This summer, we are all about bold prints, jewel-tone colors and durable materials that can withstand the outdoors. Because let’s be honest, this summer, we’re going to be spending as much time outside as possible!

Take a look at these fun, inexpensive summer home decor items, and get ready to feel inspired to give your own abode a makeover.

 

Originally posted on SheKnows.

1 of 16
STYLECASTER I Summer Decor Pieces | Jewel-Toned Pillow
Jewel-Toned Pillow

This oblong throw pillow has everything we're looking for in our summer decor this year — a bold print and deep jewel tones.

Panther pillow, $24.99 at Target

Photo: Target
STYLECASTER I Summer Decor Pieces | Watermelon Icon Planter
Watermelon Icon Planter

If you don't have a nice garden to sit in this summer, bring the outdoors in with this cute watermelon-patterned planter and a durable houseplant.

Watermelon icon planter, $16 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
STYLECASTER I Summer Decor Pieces | Sommar 2018 Queen Duvet Cover & Pillowcase Set
Sommar 2018 Queen Duvet Cover & Pillowcase Set

A lightweight blend of cotton and polyester, this duvet cover and pillowcase set is an easy (and affordable!) way to give your bedroom a sunny summer makeover.

Sommar 2018 queen duvet cover and pillowcase set, $15 at Ikea

Photo: Ikea
STYLECASTER I Summer Decor Pieces | Banded Acrylic Drinking Glasses
Banded Acrylic Drinking Glasses

The aqua band on these acrylic drinking glasses is a subtle nod to summer. Since they're not made of glass, they're safe to use by the pool too.

Banded acrylic drinking glasses, $7 at Crate & Barrel

Photo: Crate & Barrel
STYLECASTER I Summer Decor Pieces | Chambray Cuff Pillowcases
Chambray Cuff Pillowcases

Like a chambray sundress on a hot summer day, these lightweight pillowcases will keep you cool on steamy evenings.

Chambray cuff pillowcases, $15 for two at PB Teen

Photo: PB Teen
STYLECASTER I Summer Decor Pieces | A Bright Planter
A Bright Planter

The perfect home for all those succulents that are still sitting on your desk in the plastic pots they were sold in.

Sahara pot, $12.95 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie
STYLECASTER I Summer Decor Pieces | Opalhouse Floral Lumbar Pillow With Pom-poms
Opalhouse Floral Lumbar Pillow With Pom-poms

Bring bright, bold florals into your home with this colorful pillow. It adds some sunshine to any space, be it the bedroom, den or living room.

Opalhouse floral lumbar pillow with pom-poms, $20 at Target

Photo: Target
STYLECASTER I Summer Decor Pieces | Hexagon Small Blue Metal Lantern
Hexagon Small Blue Metal Lantern

Enjoy the cool night air this summer with the aid of candlelight flickering from a stylish lantern.

Hexagon small blue metal lantern, $16 at Pier 1

STYLECASTER I Summer Decor Pieces | Solvinden String Light Decor
Solvinden String Light Decor

Get more use out of your Christmas lights by popping these paper lanterns over them, then stringing them up around your porch to add a soft glow to your summer soirees.

Solvinden string light decor, $5 at Ikea

Photo: Ikea
STYLECASTER I Summer Decor Pieces | Marble Knobs
Marble Knobs

Swap out your boring old handles for these colorful and very on-trend marbled knobs.

Marbled knobs, $13.95 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie
STYLECASTER I Summer Decor Pieces | Juliana Coastal Reversible Printed, Quilted Throw
Juliana Coastal Reversible Printed, Quilted Throw

A lightweight throw blanket is essential for all your afternoon siestas and nights stargazing from the deck.

Juliana coastal reversible printed, quilted throw, $21 at Wayfair

Photo: Wayfair
STYLECASTER I Summer Decor Pieces | Paint + Petals Melamine Serving Set
Paint + Petals Melamine Serving Set

Lunch on the patio is a lot cuter with this set of colorful floral serving utensils at your command.

Paint + Petals melamine serving set, $10 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie
STYLECASTER I Summer Decor Pieces | Houck Wool Beige Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
Houck Wool Beige Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Dress up your outdoor entertaining space with a colorful rug that can be used outside in the summer and taken indoors when winter rolls around again.

Houck 2-foot-x-3-foot wool indoor/outdoor area rug in beige, $19 at Wayfair

STYLECASTER I Summer Decor Pieces | Tropical Paper Napkins
Tropical Paper Napkins

Successful summer entertaining is all in the details. Keep these colorful paper napkins on hand to add a little style to your next backyard barbecue or picnic.

Paper napkins, $3 at H&M

Photo: H&M
STYLECASTER I Summer Decor Pieces | Striped Rug
Striped Rug

This little rug is perfect for doorways or in front of a sink.

Striped jute rug, $24.99 at Target

Photo: Target
STYLECASTER I Summer Decor Pieces | A Chic Watering Can
A Chic Watering Can

A watering can for under $10 that doubles as chic decor? Yes, please.

Watering can, $9.99 at Ikea

Photo: Ikea

