25 Gorgeous Jewelry Finds That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are

Kristen Bousquet
by
When it comes to jewelry, obviously you want yours be high-quality—mostly to avoid the dreaded green-stained finger—but you also want to be able to stock up on trending styles without emptying your checking account. Luckily, these days there are a ton of jewelry options that look and feel luxe but don’t have crazy-high price tags.

From online shops like Adornmonde to Modcloth, expensive-looking jewelry is only a click away. When you’re wearing these silver evil eye rings or gold thread-through star earrings, you’ll have everyone fooled: They might look like they set you back a whole paycheck, but in reality, they all cost less than $100.

Ahead, check out 25 of the best luxe-looking jewelry finds to shop online now.

1 of 25
STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion | Luxe Looking Jewelry Under $100 | Stoned Farrah Knocker Hoops
Free People Stoned Farrah Knocker Hoops

Stoned Farrah Knocker Hoops, $38; at Free People

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion | Luxe Looking Jewelry Under $100 | Bar for the Course Earrings
Modcloth Bar for the Course Earrings

Bar for the Course Earrings, $15; at Modcloth

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion | Luxe Looking Jewelry Under $100 | Pave Inset Cuff
Stella & Dot Pave Inset Cuff

Pave Inset Cuff, $29; at Stella & Dot

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion | Luxe Looking Jewelry Under $100 | Gabin Gold Thread Through Earrings
Adornmonde Gabin Gold Thread Through Earrings

Gabin Gold Thread Through Earrings, $80; at Adornmonde

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion | Luxe Looking Jewelry Under $100 | White Marble Layered Stone Necklace
Sterling Forever White Marble Layered Stone Necklace

White Marble Layered Stone Necklace, $58; at Sterling Forever

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion | Luxe Looking Jewelry Under $100 | 360 Ring
Mejuri 360 Ring

360 Ring, $95; at Mejuri

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion | Luxe Looking Jewelry Under $100 | Rebecca Minkoff Cameron Charm Choker
Rebecca Minkoff Cameron Charm Choker

Rebecca Minkoff Cameron Charm Choker, $59; at Stella & Dot

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion | Luxe Looking Jewelry Under $100 | Custom Message Classic Script Necklace
Ryan Porter Custom Message Classic Script Necklace

Custom Message Classic Script Necklace, $65; at Shop Ryan Porter

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion | Luxe Looking Jewelry Under $100 | Turquoise Hex Ring
Free People Turquoise Hex Ring

Turquoise Hex Ring, $39; at Free People

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion | Luxe Looking Jewelry Under $100 | 14k Gold Sterling Silver Created Opal Gemstone Open Band Ring
Sterling Forever 14k Gold Sterling Silver Created Opal Gemstone Open Band Ring

14k Gold Sterling Silver Created Opal Gemstone Open Band Ring, $74; at Sterling Forever

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion | Luxe Looking Jewelry Under $100 | Double Sided Orbit Studs
Free People Double Sided Orbit Studs

Double Sided Orbit Studs, $48; at Free People

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion | Luxe Looking Jewelry Under $100 | Rebecca Minkoff Celestial Ear Climbers
Rebecca Minkoff Celestial Ear Climbers

Rebecca Minkoff Celestial Ear Climbers, $49; at Stella & Dot

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion | Luxe Looking Jewelry Under $100 | Turquoise Necklace
Mejuri Turquoise Necklace

Turquoise Necklace, $75; at Mejuri

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion | Luxe Looking Jewelry Under $100 | Mega Watt Stone Ring Set
Free People Mega Watt Stone Ring Set

Mega Watt Stone Ring Set, $48; at Free People

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion | Luxe Looking Jewelry Under $100 | Halogram Studs
Halogram Studs

Halogram Studs, $28; at The Styled Collection

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion | Luxe Looking Jewelry Under $100 | Riri Mega Ring Set
Free People Riri Mega Ring Set

Riri Mega Ring Set, $38; at Free People

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion | Luxe Looking Jewelry Under $100 | Coyote Crystal Arrowhead Ring
Free People Coyote Crystal Arrowhead Ring

Coyote Crystal Arrowhead Ring, $48; at Free People

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion | Luxe Looking Jewelry Under $100 | Minimalist Quintessence Earrings in Rose Gold
Modcloth Minimalist Quintessence Earrings in Rose Gold

Minimalist Quintessence Earrings in Rose Gold, $13; at Modcloth

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion | Luxe Looking Jewelry Under $100 | Charlotte Pendant
Stella & Dot Charlotte Pendant

Charlotte Pendant, $39; at Stella & Dot

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion | Luxe Looking Jewelry Under $100 | Turquoise Electroform Ring
Free People Turquoise Electroform Ring

Turquoise Electroform Ring, $60; Free People

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion | Luxe Looking Jewelry Under $100 |Nazaire Rose Gold 925 Silver Earrings
Adornmonde Nazaire Rose Gold 925 Silver Earrings

Nazaire Rose Gold 925 Silver Earrings, $88; at Adornmonde

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion | Luxe Looking Jewelry Under $100 | Marble Disc Earjackets
Marble Disc Earjackets

Marble Disc Earjackets, $20; at The Styled Collection

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion | Luxe Looking Jewelry Under $100 | Evil Eye Ring
Mejuri Evil Eye Ring

Evil Eye Ring, $55; at Mejuri

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion | Luxe Looking Jewelry Under $100 | Orb Long Star Necklace
Cam Jewelry Orb Long Star Necklace

Orb Long Star Necklace, $45; at Cam Jewelry

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion | Luxe Looking Jewelry Under $100 | Althena Necklace
Althena Necklace

Althena Necklace, $28; at The Styled Collection

