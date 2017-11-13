StyleCaster
Under-$50 Home Accessories That Will Make Your Space Feel New

Under-$50 Home Accessories That Will Make Your Space Feel New

Photo: Getty Images

It happens to all of us: that moment you look around your home and realize you’re bored with everything you see. You want to make big, sweeping changes, but redecorating your whole place is a tougher task than simply refreshing your wardrobe (buying a new dress is way easier than buying a new couch every season, amiright?). Not only is it easier, but let’s face it, most dresses don’t cost as much as a sofa, dining table, or accent chair. Put simply, it’s just so damn expensive to overhaul your living space!

So where does a person on a budget even begin? Our advice is try to actually think of your apartment like your closet, your furniture is like your clothing, your decor pieces are like your accessories. The same way a new handbag can breathe new life into a tried-and-true outfit, a gorgeous vase can change the whole look of an old table. Notice the way a colorful scarf zsoozshes up a boring coat? Well, a fun throw pillow does wonders for a staid armchair. By thinking of decorating this way you can focus on the small updates that will have a big impact overall. Sick of your couch? Add a special throw. Hate your coffee table? A new bold tray takes care of that.

Like you would with accessories, look for pieces that are pretty enough to stand on their own. Details like texture, eye-catching shine, interesting shapes, and, of course, bold colors, go a long way.

Here we rounded up 21 items that are just what your home needs for the new season. There are even a few small pieces of furniture sprinkled in! The best part is that making your old space look new again doesn’t require tons of cash—everything here is under $50.

STYLECASTER | Stylish Home Accessories For Under $50 | Agate Double Bowl at CB2

Agate Double Bowl, $39.95 at CB2

STYLECASTER | Stylish Home Accessories For Under $50 | Everyday glass bud vase at Mark & Graham

Everyday glass bud vase, $25 ($9.50 for monogram); at Mark & Graham

STYLECASTER | Stylish Home Accessories For Under $50 | Dayna B. “hands” bookends at JCPenney

Dayna B. “hands” bookends, $30 for set of 2; at JCPenney

STYLECASTER | Stylish Home Accessories For Under $50 | Almalie throw at IKEA

Almalie throw, $29.99; at IKEA

STYLECASTER | Stylish Home Accessories For Under $50 | Mixit sequin throw pillow at JCPenney

Mixit sequin throw pillow, $30; at JCPenney

STYLECASTER | Stylish Home Accessories For Under $50 | Urb Space metal accent table at Target

Urb Space metal accent table, $31.99; at Target

STYLECASTER | Stylish Home Accessories For Under $50 | Galactic Jewelry Box at CB2

Galactic Jewelry Box, $24.95 at CB2

STYLECASTER | Stylish Home Accessories For Under $50 | Artistic ambiance pillow at ModCloth

Artistic ambiance pillow, $39.99; at ModCloth

STYLECASTER | Stylish Home Accessories For Under $50 | Lit mercury glass globes at Pottery Barn

Lit mercury glass globes, $29.50-$49.50; at Pottery Barn

STYLECASTER | Stylish Home Accessories For Under $50 | The Emily & Meritt white hand high five catchall at Pottery Barn

The Emily & Meritt white hand high five catchall, $49.50; at Pottery Barn

STYLECASTER | Stylish Home Accessories For Under $50 | Sjöpenna floor lamp at IKEA

Sjöpenna floor lamp, $29.99; at IKEA

STYLECASTER | Stylish Home Accessories For Under $50 | Black wall clock at ZARA HOME

Black wall clock, $49.90; at ZARA HOME

STYLECASTER | Stylish Home Accessories For Under $50 | Silk block printed pillow cover at GlobeIn

Silk block printed pillow cover, $35; at GlobeIn

STYLECASTER | Stylish Home Accessories For Under $50 | Metallic leaf linen cushion cover at ZARA HOME

Metallic leaf linen cushion cover, $29.90; at ZARA HOME

STYLECASTER | Stylish Home Accessories For Under $50 | End table at Target

End table, $44.99; at Target

STYLECASTER | Stylish Home Accessories For Under $50 | The Emily & Meritt beauty jars at PBteen

The Emily & Meritt beauty jars, $49 for set of 2; at PBteen

STYLECASTER | Stylish Home Accessories For Under $50 | Round here frame at ModCloth

Round here frame, $44.99; at ModCloth

STYLECASTER | Stylish Home Accessories For Under $50 | Gold rectangular tray at GlobeIn

Gold rectangular tray, $35; at GlobeIn

Photo: Globe In
STYLECASTER | Stylish Home Accessories For Under $50 | Threshold deer bust wall sculpture at Target

Threshold deer bust wall sculpture, $24.99; at Target

STYLECASTER | Stylish Home Accessories For Under $50 | The Emily & Meritt love pencil holder at PBteen

The Emily & Meritt love pencil holder, $39; at PBteen

STYLECASTER | Stylish Home Accessories For Under $50 | Glass hurricanes at Crate & Barrel

Glass hurricanes, $9.95-$29.95; at Crate & Barrel

