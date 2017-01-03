StyleCaster
The Very Best Affordable Gym Gear to Buy Right Now

by
Photo: Zara

When it comes to New Year’s Resolutions, we Americans are pretty predictable. Number one on the list this year—as it is just about every year—is get healthy, which, depending on your personal definition, can including losing weight, working out more, or trying out a new sport. Also up there? Saving more money.

MORE: Our No-BS New Year’s Resolutions You Should Totally Steal

As many of us can vouch for, sometimes these two goals don’t exactly mesh well together. Sure, trying out more fitness studios around the city may stave off an exercise rut, but $135 a month for ten classes on ClassPass is $135 a month that’s not going into your 401K. And then there’s the gear—believe me, I understand the urge to drop a couple hundred bucks on a brand-new workout outfit. It’s motivational, right?! But, uh, it’s also not exactly keeping with that new rainy-day-fund plan of yours. Dammit.

MORE: 7 Little, Low-Effort Ways to Stay Fit This Winter

Fortunately, you don’t have to be a martyr to the cause in a ratty old T-shirt; there are plenty of places to find affordable gym clothes out there to get you off your ass and into that 7 a.m. spin class in a spiffy new outfit that makes you feel like you’ve been doing squats since Thanksgiving (even if downing chocolate truffles has been more your speed). Below, shop 20 sports bras, tanks, hoodies, and leggings—most under $30.

1 of 20

Pink Ultimate Longline Wrap Sports Bra, $26.50; at Victoria’s Secret

Photo: Victoria's Secret

Pro Cool Women’s 3-Inch Training Shorts, $35; at Nike

Photo: Nike

Active Heathered Panel Leggings, $14.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Tricolored Strappy Top, $12.99 (was $19.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Carrie Short, $44.95 ($29.95 with monthly VIP membership); at Fabletics

Photo: Fabletics

Active Abstract Print Mesh Inset Sports Bra, $19.59 (was $38.90); at Torrid

Photo: Torrid

Sports Jacket, $14.99 (was $29.99); at H&M

Photo: H&M

C9 Champion Freedom Legging, $27.99; at Target

Active Fishnet Cropped Sports Top, $21.60; at Missguided

Photo: Missguided

Adidas Originals X Rita Ora Banned From Normal Leggings, $40; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Ivy Park Dropped Arm Logo Tank, $25; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom

Cutout Back Hoodie, $26.50; at Victoria’s Secret

Photo: Victoria's Secret

Peyton Tank, $39.95 ($24.95 with monthly VIP membership); at Fabletics

Photo: Fabletics

Active Wrk It Elastic Detail Sports Bra, $21.60; at Missguided

C9 Champion Strappy Cami Sports Bra, $14.99; at Target

Photo: Target

Incredible by Victoria’s Secret Front-Close Sports Bra, $36.50; at Victoria’s Secret

Photo: Victoria's Secret

22-Inch Power Flex Yoga Capris, $20.99; at 90 Degree by Reflex

Photo: 90 Degree by Reflex

Hooded Mesh Jacket, $35.99 (was $59.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Active Crisscross Back Jumpsuit, $27.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Pink Ultimate Strappy Side Sports Bra, $24.50; at Victoria’s Secret

Photo: Victoria's Secret

