The Very Best Affordable Gym Gear to Buy Right Now

When it comes to New Year’s Resolutions, we Americans are pretty predictable. Number one on the list this year—as it is just about every year—is get healthy, which, depending on your personal definition, can including losing weight, working out more, or trying out a new sport. Also up there? Saving more money.

As many of us can vouch for, sometimes these two goals don’t exactly mesh well together. Sure, trying out more fitness studios around the city may stave off an exercise rut, but $135 a month for ten classes on ClassPass is $135 a month that’s not going into your 401K. And then there’s the gear—believe me, I understand the urge to drop a couple hundred bucks on a brand-new workout outfit. It’s motivational, right?! But, uh, it’s also not exactly keeping with that new rainy-day-fund plan of yours. Dammit.

Fortunately, you don’t have to be a martyr to the cause in a ratty old T-shirt; there are plenty of places to find affordable gym clothes out there to get you off your ass and into that 7 a.m. spin class in a spiffy new outfit that makes you feel like you’ve been doing squats since Thanksgiving (even if downing chocolate truffles has been more your speed). Below, shop 20 sports bras, tanks, hoodies, and leggings—most under $30.