25 On-Point Fall Handbags That Are All Under $100

Just because you’re not a kid anymore doesn’t mean you don’t deserve some fresh clothes, products, and, of course, accessories during back-to-school season. For most of us, fall will always bring back nostalgic memories of hitting up Gap Kids, Limited Too, and Staples for the coolest stuff our parents would let us talk them into. Now we’re the ones in control of the plastic, and—for better or worse—we get to decide what fashion and beauty haul to treat ourselves to whenever we want.

This season’s handbag trends focus on structured silhouettes, decorative embroidery, and unique handles and straps. Whether you’re looking to update your daily office tote or want a fun little weekend bag to motivate you to plan a post-summer getaway, these 25 bags will be a welcome addition to any closet. Best of all (and probably why you clicked on this article in the first place), they’re all under $100.

Click through the slideshow to shop our favorite fall handbags—so affordable and on-trend that, if you’re like us, you might even pick up two.