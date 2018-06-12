StyleCaster
Share

13 Actually Affordable Celebrity Outfits to Shop Immediately

What's hot
StyleCaster

13 Actually Affordable Celebrity Outfits to Shop Immediately

by
3 Shares
Shop Affordable Celebrity Clothes
13 Start slideshow
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

We’ve all been there: You’re digging through your closet at the very last second before leaving for work/brunch/a night out. Your friends are bombing your phone with texts and your S.O. is yelling at you that you’re going to be late—but you simply cannot find a perfect outfit for the occasion. By the time you finally head out, you’re already scrolling through a newsfeed full of perfectly-accessorized celebs with enviable wardrobes, wondering why you can’t just look like that.

Except you can.

MORE: The 52 Best Affordable Online Shopping Sites for Women on a Budget

It’s easy to say you can’t dress like a celebrity; often, they appear on red carpets decked out in designer threads, lavish crystals, and shoes you’d be too scared to even wear outside the house. But every once in awhile, an A-lister will slip on an item you can actually afford—you just don’t notice, because it comes in between a Versace gown and Cartier-clad wrists.

Luckily for you, we’re paying attention. Ahead, we’ve scouted a list of celebrity wardrobe items you can actually afford to buy (even if it means skipping the Starbucks this week).

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13
bella hadid earrings
Bella Hadid's Lucite Hoops

The cutest (and least expensive) neutral accessory in your closet.

Bauble Bar, $38. Shop here.

Photo: Getty Images
beyonce dress
Beyoncé's Ruched Minidress

Perfect for date night girls' night.

House of CB, $179. Shop here.

Photo: Instagram/Beyoncé
camila cabello earrings
Camila Cabello's Statement Earrings

We told you: shoulder duster earrings are the next big thing!

Jenny Bird, $115. Shop here.

Photo: Getty Images
emily ratajkowski suit
Emily Ratajkowski's Wedding Suit

If anyone can wear mustard at her own wedding, it's EmRata.

Zara. Jacket $129, pants $69.90.

Photo: Instagram/Emily Ratajkowski
hailey baldwin latex
Hailey Baldwin's Latex Minidress

Putting the "fire" in firetruck.

Meshki, $69. Shop here.

Photo: Getty Images
hailey baldwin dress
Hailey Baldwin's Golden Slip

Disclaimer: does not come with supermodel BFF.

OhPolly, $59. Shop here.

Photo: Getty Images
kylie jenner
Kylie Jenner's Coachella Romper

Cardi B said it first: "I could buy designer but this Fashion Nova fit."

Fashion Nova, $17.99. Shop here.

Photo: Instagram/Kylie Jenner
kylie jenner tube top
Kylie Jenner's White Tube Top

Goes with anything and everything.

Aritzia, $48. Shop here.

Photo: Instagram/Kylie Jenner
lupita nyong'o dress
Lupita Nyong'o's Floral Maxi Dress

She's confused, because you don't own this dress yet.

Aritzia, $195. Shop here.

Photo: Instagram/Lupita Nyong'o
meghan markle everlane tote
Meghan Markle's Leather Tote

I mean, she's royalty, so...

Everlane, $165. Shop here.

Photo: Getty Images
miranda kerr south korea red dress
Miranda Kerr's Red Lace Midi Dress

You can look like an angel, too. (This comes in FIVE colors!)

H&M, $79.99. Shop here.

Photo: Getty Images
selena gomez puma
Selena Gomez's Puma Sneakers

Why haven't these sold out yet?

Puma, $90. Shop here.

Photo: Getty Images
tracee ellis ross american music awards
Tracee Ellis Ross' Knee-High Boots

I'm buying a pair of these as we speak.

Aldo, (on sale!) $72. Shop here.

Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Standout Stiletto Nail Art You'll Want to Copy

Standout Stiletto Nail Art You'll Want to Copy
  • bella hadid earrings
  • beyonce dress
  • camila cabello earrings
  • emily ratajkowski suit
  • hailey baldwin latex
  • hailey baldwin dress
  • kylie jenner
  • kylie jenner tube top
  • lupita nyong'o dress
  • meghan markle everlane tote
  • miranda kerr south korea red dress
  • selena gomez puma
  • tracee ellis ross american music awards
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share